Systems That Sell: An Interview With Los Angeles Realtor Matias Baker Masucci Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills Realtor Matias Baker Masucci reveals how AI, social proof, and precision targeting drive modern real estate success.

It’s not the market, it’s the marketing,” Masucci emphasized. “Most listings sell fast when strategy drives exposure. For those that don’t, we have layered systems that keep compounding.” — Matias Baker Masucci

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off his appearance on Real Estate Riches with Kathy Byrnes, Matias Baker Masucci , a leading real estate agent in Beverly Hills CA , shared his proven framework for scaling real estate success through AI, social proof, and precision targeting.In a rapid-fire Q&A format, Masucci—recognized among the top Realtors in Beverly Hills, CA —outlined how carefully designed systems and workflows eliminate guesswork and deliver consistent results.“It’s not the market, it’s the marketing,” Masucci emphasized. “Most listings sell fast when strategy drives exposure. For those that don’t, we have layered systems that keep compounding reach until the property sells.”As one of the most trusted Realtor agents in Beverly Hills CA, Masucci described how his team uses Trello to manage nearly 200 marketing actions per listing, escalating distribution week by week. From precision buyer profiles to targeted outreach across Google, Meta, YouTube, and email, his process turns what many agents see as guesswork into measurable, repeatable outcomes.The conversation also highlighted how AI is reshaping the industry. Masucci outlined three pillars of his approach: repurposing content at scale, creating digital “artifacts” that strengthen search visibility, and accelerating operations through templates and automation. “AI drafts, we edit. It’s speed without sloppiness,” he explained.Social proof, Masucci added, is another cornerstone of success. “People Google you the second they meet you. Make sure they find authenticity plus evidence—testimonials, case studies, before-and-after marketing samples. That’s what builds trust.”For agents looking to replicate his results, Masucci shared examples of precision targeting: building lists of long-tenured homeowners for downsizer-friendly condos, retargeting site visitors until they convert, and solving pain points like maintenance or travel flexibility through tailored messaging.As both a real estate listing agent in Beverly Hills California and a strategist for buyers, Masucci remains committed to metrics-driven decision-making. He tracks everything from top-of-funnel reach to inquiry-to-offer ratios, ensuring that marketing spend translates into measurable outcomes.“Document, delegate, and measure,” he advised. “Build a business you could sell, even if you never will. That forces you to create roles, SOPs, and dashboards—the foundation of freedom.”For clients and colleagues alike, Masucci’s message is clear: curiosity compounds, measurable systems scale, and distinctive strategies win.For more information or to connect with Beverly Hills CA Realtors, visit everyla.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.