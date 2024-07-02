Award-winning Independent Filmmaker Turns Top Real Estate Agent in Beverly Hills, CA
From Script Pages to Property Listings: How Matias Baker Masucci's Journey from Filmmaking to Real Estate Transformed Him into a Leading Agent in Beverly Hills
At first, I didn’t understand how important it was. It doesn’t matter if it’s a one-bedroom condo in Inglewood or a $100,000,000 mansion in Beverly Hills; we all want a place to call home.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Matias Baker Masucci first arrived in Los Angeles to begin a two-year internship with director Garry Marshall, becoming a leading real estate agent in Beverly Hills, CA was the furthest thing from his mind. “I grew up in Italy watching Happy Days and dreaming of being the Fonz, so working with Garry was very exciting,” recalls Matias. His internship started during the production of The Princess Diaries, and Matias’ first assignment was delivering revised script pages to Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. “Garry had this incredible ability to surround himself with kind people, so I felt welcomed from the moment I set foot on the Disney Studio Lot.” Over the course of the internship, Matias would learn some invaluable lessons that would shape his journey in and out of the entertainment industry and even the way he sells real estate today. “People loved and respected Garry because he really cared about the people around him. I feel the same way about my clients.”
During the internship, Matias developed an interest in acting, and it was through acting that he first came into contact with the City of Beverly Hills, CA, while attending the Beverly Hills Playhouse. There, famed acting teacher Milton Katselas suggested he consider becoming a director. “Directing felt like a tough job. When Milton first asked me if I was interested in becoming a director, I remember denying it.” But it wasn’t long before Matias found his way behind the camera with a series of short films, including the award-winning “Happiending” and ultimately the independent feature film “Noise Matters.”
The transition to real estate started in 2004 when a friend asked Matias to become the resident manager of a small apartment complex in Hollywood. “I like to say that I never chose real estate; real estate chose me. And even as I got started, becoming one of the Realtors in Beverly Hills, CA was the furthest thing from my mind,” adds Masucci with a smile, admitting he resisted the change at first. “At first, I didn’t understand how important it was to guide people on deciding where to live. That’s such a crucial aspect of a person’s life. It doesn’t matter if it’s a one-bedroom condo in Inglewood or a $100,000,000 mansion in Beverly Hills; we all want a place to call home.”
Once Matias embraced his newfound passion, he admits becoming obsessed with it. “I remember staying up nights to read the contracts and look at market reports.” Now, whenever mentoring new agents, he reminds them of the importance of what they do by reading the preamble to the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics: "Under all is the land. Upon its wise utilization and widely allocated ownership depend the survival and growth of free institutions and of our civilization." These words made such an impact on Matias that he dedicated all his energy to becoming one of the best real estate agents in Beverly Hills, CA.
