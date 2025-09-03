Ray Tubes Launches SELECT 2A3 Vacuum Tubes

The SELECT 2A3 joins the Ray Tubes lineup.

Vacuum tube company expands line-up with new-production 2A3 vacuum tubes in its SELECT Collection

The 2A3 has been used in hi-fi systems as long as there have been hi-fi systems. It’s a tricky tube to get right, but we think we’ve nailed it.” — Nelson Wu, CEO

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Tubes is pleased to announce that SELECT 2A3 vacuum tubes are now available from its global network of retail partners.The 2A3 was introduced by RCA in the 1930s for use in large radios, public address systems, and early hi-fi setups. Despite its notoriously complex filament, the 2A3 saw widespread use in military applications and in the post-war hi-fi boom. It was also a favorite of Paul Klipsch, who in 1946 invented his namesake Klipschorn loudspeaker.“The 2A3 has been used in hi-fi systems as long as there have been hi-fi systems,” said CEO Nelson Wu. “It’s a tricky tube to get right, but we think we’ve nailed it.”2A3 tubes are available through the Ray Tubes SELECT Collection . Like all Ray Tubes vacuum tubes, they are manufactured specifically for audio applications and undergo a seven-step quality control procedure backed by the Ray Tubes One Year Warranty . The SELECT Collection, which caters to users looking to get more out of their existing system, goes further with tubes hand-picked by audio engineers to stricter selection criteria. SELECT Collection tubes aim to rival the very best New Old Stock (NOS) tubes without the headache involved in navigating the NOS marketplace."For the 2A3, we decided to start with the SELECT Collection to make sure we understood the manufacturing challenges," said Wu. "With that experience under our belts, we're ready to expand into a RESERVE Collection variant if and when we see demand for it."SELECT 2A3 vacuum tubes are available as single tubes, or as matched pairs or quads.About Ray TubesRay Tubes is an Oakland-based company specializing in new-production vacuum tubes for the audiophile industry. Through its network of retail and brand partners, Ray Tubes’ mission is to supply the industry with easily accessible tubes designed and tested specifically for audio applications. Many of the most common vacuum tubes, including the 12AU7, 12AX7, EL34, 6SN7, KT88, and 300B are available now. https://raytubes.com

