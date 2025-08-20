Ray Tubes Launches SELECT 5U4 Vacuum Tubes

5U4 tubes are now available in the Ray Tubes SELECT Collection.

Vacuum tube company expands line-up with new-production 5U4 rectifier tubes in its SELECT Collection

Rectifiers like the 5U4 aren’t always top-of-mind for audiophiles, but they’re a crucial component of tube amps nonetheless. We’re proud to bring our first rectifier tube to market.” — Nelson Wu, CEO

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Tubes is pleased to announce that SELECT 5U4 vacuum tubes are now available from its global network of retail partners.The 5U4 is a common full-wave rectifier tube used in power supplies to convert alternating current to direct current. Its twin-diode design uses a shared cathode and two anodes to convert both halves of the AC cycle.“Rectifiers like the 5U4 aren’t always top-of-mind for audiophiles, but they’re a crucial component of tube amps nonetheless,” said Ray Tubes CEO Nelson Wu. “We’re proud to bring our first rectifier tube to market.”5U4 tubes are available through the Ray Tubes SELECT Collection . Like all Ray Tubes vacuum tubes, they are manufactured specifically for audio applications and undergo a seven-step quality control procedure backed by the Ray Tubes One Year Warranty. The SELECT Collection, which caters to users looking to get more out of their existing system, goes further with tubes hand-picked by audio engineers to stricter selection criteria. SELECT Collection tubes aim to rival the very best New Old Stock (NOS) tubes without the headache involved in navigating the NOS marketplace.“Designing a rectifier tube was a new challenge for us, and it's taken us longer to bring the SELECT 5U4 to market than any of our other vacuum tubes,” said Wu. “And since our future product roadmap is always rooted in the needs of the audiophile community, we can't wait to see how everyone responds to the SELECT 5U4."SELECT 5U4 vacuum tubes are available as single tubes.About Ray TubesRay Tubes is an Oakland-based company specializing in new-production vacuum tubes for the audiophile industry. Through its network of retail and brand partners, Ray Tubes’ mission is to supply the industry with easily accessible tubes designed and tested specifically for audio applications. Many of the most common vacuum tubes, including the 12AU7, 12AX7, EL34, 6SN7, KT88, and 300B are available now. https://raytubes.com

