COMMISSIONER SID MILLER BACKS SHRIMP LABELING LAW TO PROTECT TEXAS PRODUCERS

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is reminding Texans that Senate Bill 823 is effective as of September 1, 2025. This law introduces new protections for consumers and marks a significant victory for Texas shrimping and aquaculture. It requires informing consumers if the shrimp sold in the state are imported from outside Texas, thereby increasing awareness and supporting the critical Texas shrimp industry.

“As of September 1, shady labeling is over,” said Commissioner Miller. “If someone wants to call it ‘Texas shrimp,’ it better be Texas shrimp, not an imported product often raised in poor conditions. Thanks to the leadership of the Texas Legislature, this new law ensures consumers know exactly what they are paying for and protects the folks who earn their livelihood on the waters of the Gulf of America.”

SB 823 in Action – Effective 9/1/2025

Food suppliers, distributors, and restaurants must clearly disclose if shrimp is imported.

Imported shrimp cannot be passed off as “Texas,” “American,” “Domestic,” or “Gulf” shrimp.

State and local health authorities will have the power to enforce these rules, with penalties for violators.

Commissioner Miller encourages Texans to use the change in labeling as an opportunity to support local producers, saying, “Texans love Texas products, and the best way to be sure you’re getting the real deal is to seek out our GO TEXAN partners that proudly carry the mark of Texas authenticity. When you see that GO TEXAN logo, you know you’re supporting Texas jobs, Texas families, and the Texas economy.”

Texans can look for TDA’s Wild-Caught Texas Shrimp logo at retailers and restaurants, and may learn more about how the agency promotes local, Wild Caught Texas Shrimp at WildCaughtTXShrimp.com.