CST Academy Expands to Gurnee with New Multidisciplinary Therapy Clinic for Children

CST Academy Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer at CST Academy, is excited to open a new clinic in Buffalo Grove. Gross Motor Room at CST Academy, built for active play and physical development.

CST Academy is opening in Gurnee. Full-service pediatric therapy—ABA, speech, OT, PT, diagnostics & more—all under one roof.

As a Warren Township High School graduate, I’m incredibly proud that we are bringing CST Academy to the community I grew up in.” — Brandon Holland, Head of Client Success

GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families in Lake County seeking expert, compassionate care for their children will soon have a new resource close to home. CST Academy , a leading provider of pediatric autism and developmental therapy services in the Chicagoland area, will open a new clinic in Gurnee in early 2026. Located at 1 S Greenleaf, Gurnee, IL, the new site will expand access to CST Academy’s integrated, family-centered model of care for families in Gurnee and surrounding communities.The clinic will offer a full continuum of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, occupational therapy, feeding therapy, physical therapy, diagnostic evaluations, and CST Academy’s therapeutic preschool-styled program. Services will be available to children across a range of developmental stages, with individualized plans tailored to each child’s needs.“As a Warren Township High School graduate, I’m incredibly proud that we are bringing CST Academy to the community I grew up in,” said Brandon Holland, Head of Client Success at CST Academy. “I am continuously blown away by the level of care, compassion, and professionalism that our team brings every day, and I’m thrilled that families in Gurnee and surrounding areas will now have access to the same exceptional support and services.”The Gurnee location will feature a brand-new therapy gym, spacious treatment rooms, and environments designed to foster meaningful engagement, learning, and developmental progress. Every detail of the clinic’s layout reflects CST Academy’s values of evidence-based care, collaborative clinical teams, and deep investment in each child’s growth.“We’ve heard from so many families in the Gurnee area who are eager for access to high-quality, consistent therapy services,” said Megan Morien , Chief Clinical Officer at CST Academy. “We’re excited to bring our multidisciplinary, collaborative model to the community in a space that’s built entirely with child development in mind.”Founded in 2010 as a small in-home speech therapy practice, CST Academy has grown into a leader in clinic-based autism and developmental therapy services, with multiple locations across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The Gurnee expansion represents the next chapter in that growth.Families can stay up to date on the latest news, enrollment opportunities, and grand opening announcements by visiting www.cstacademy.com or calling (773) 620-7800.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.