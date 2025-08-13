CST Academy Expands to Park Ridge Area with New Multidisciplinary Therapy Clinic for Children

CST Academy Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer at CST Academy, is excited to open a new clinic in the Park Ridge area. Gross Motor Room at CST Academy, built for active play and physical development.

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CST Academy , a leading provider of pediatric autism and developmental therapy services in the Chicagoland area, will open a new clinic in the Park Ridge area in 2026. Located at 5505 N Cumberland Ave, Chicago, IL 60656, the new site will expand access to CST Academy’s integrated, family-centered model of care for families in Park Ridge and surrounding communities.The clinic will offer a full continuum of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, occupational therapy, feeding therapy, physical therapy, diagnostic evaluations, and CST Academy’s therapeutic preschool-styled program. Services will be available to children across a range of developmental stages, with individualized plans tailored to each child’s needs.“We are thrilled to expand into the Park Ridge community and bring CST Academy’s full suite of therapeutic services to more families in this part of Chicagoland,” said Idar Lamo, CEO of CST Academy. “Our mission has always been centered around delivering compassionate, evidence-based care, and this new location will allow us to better support children and families in the northwestern suburbs.”The Park Ridge location will feature a brand-new therapy gym, spacious treatment rooms, and environments designed to foster meaningful engagement, learning, and developmental progress. Every detail of the clinic’s layout reflects CST Academy’s values of evidence-based care, collaborative clinical teams, and deep investment in each child’s growth.“We’re excited to bring our multidisciplinary, collaborative model to the Park Ridge area in a space designed entirely with child development in mind,” said Megan Morien , Chief Clinical Officer at CST Academy. “We’ve seen a strong need for expanded access to high-quality therapy services here, and we’re ready to meet that need.”Founded in 2010 as a small in-home speech therapy practice, CST Academy has grown into a leader in clinic-based autism and developmental therapy services, with multiple locations across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The Park Ridge expansion represents the next chapter in that growth.Families can stay up to date on the latest news, enrollment opportunities, and grand opening announcements by visiting www.cstacademy.com or calling (773) 620-7800.

