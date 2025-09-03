Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launch New Reward Dine at Favorite LA Restaurant for 3 Years

love to dine every month with family and friends at your favorite restaurant? Join the club www.LovetoDineforGood.com Rewarded by Recruiting for Good

Love to Enjoy life's Sweetest Treats for 3 Years? Join the club www.3YearTreats.com Beauty + Dining + Sweet Parties

Love to Dine in LA? Recruiting for Good is Launching LA's Sweetest Treat 3 Years of Dining Delivered www.3YearsofDining.com

staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is launching LA's Sweetest Treat 3 years of Dining at LA's Best Restaurants to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for kids program

Love to dine at your favorite restaurant with family, friends, or your plus one every month? Join the Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund The sweetest gigs; a meaningful work program for talented kids in LA.

Recruiting for Good is launching new reward '3 years of dining at favorite restaurant;' by rewarding referrals with 3 $1000 dining gift cards.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to dine for Good and support kids? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn The Sweetest 3 Year Treat to share and gift!"

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3 Year Treats; Beauty + Dining + Parties www3YearTreats.com Beauty + Dining + Parties

Recruiting for Good hired 9 year old foodie to do restaurant reviews. She inspired the new sponsored gig Mom and Me Lunch. We teach talented kids to love work!

