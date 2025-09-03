Recruiting for Good Launch New Reward Dine at Favorite LA Restaurant for 3 Years
staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is launching LA's Sweetest Treat 3 years of Dining at LA's Best Restaurants to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for kids program
Recruiting for Good is launching new reward '3 years of dining at favorite restaurant;' by rewarding referrals with 3 $1000 dining gift cards.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to dine for Good and support kids? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn The Sweetest 3 Year Treat to share and gift!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3 Year Treats; Beauty + Dining + Parties www3YearTreats.com Beauty + Dining + Parties
Recruiting for Good hired 9 year old foodie to do restaurant reviews. She inspired the new sponsored gig Mom and Me Lunch. We teach talented kids to love work!
