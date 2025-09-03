Divorce Mediation Center Expands Services to Columbus, Georgia

Providing Families a Compassionate Alternative to the Cost and Conflict of Divorce Court

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce Mediation Center LLC is proud to announce the expansion of its family advocacy services to Columbus, Georgia, bringing innovative and compassionate divorce solutions to families seeking a more peaceful path forward.

The expansion reflects the Center’s mission to minimize both the financial cost and emotional trauma of divorce. Founded in 2010 by Kelley Linn, who personally endured a grueling, 26-month litigated divorce in Atlanta, the organization was created to ensure that other families would not have to suffer as deeply.

"When we are in a position to alleviate some suffering, I believe we should," said Linn. “I know firsthand how destructive the traditional court process can be—emotionally, financially, relationally, and socially. My own divorce left my family broken and homeless, with more than $242,000 in legal fees. That experience inspired me to dedicate my life to helping families find a better way.”

Through Transitions Resource, LLC and Divorce Mediation Center, LLC, the organization developed the Transitions Divorce® — a streamlined, family-centered alternative to traditional divorce. Low flat fee services include full financial analysis educating clients on their options, coaching on all family matters including parenting plans and Attorneys to file legal documents. This approach focuses on reducing conflict, preserving co-parenting relationships, and maintaining financial stability after divorce.

In 2018, the late Georgia Senator Gregory Kirk endorsed Transitions Divorce® and partnered with the Center to help advance it statewide, recognizing the program’s value to Georgia families. The Center’s family advocacy and humanitarian approach were also recognized nationally when its founder was named an Honored Listee of Marquis Who’s Who in Business 2024 for innovative, family-focused work.

By expanding into Columbus, Divorce Mediation Center continues its philanthropic mission as a private initiative for the public good. Couples in the region can now access compassionate mediation services that prioritize dignity, healing, and life beyond divorce.

