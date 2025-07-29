Savannah Welcomes Divorce Mediation Center’s Family Advocacy to Serve Families

Providing Practical, Low-Cost, Low-Conflict Solutions for Family Divorce Transitions Without Litigation

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Divorce Mediation Center LLC is expanding its mission of compassionate, low-conflict divorce solutions to Savannah, Georgia, bringing its acclaimed Transitions Divorce™ services to help families avoid the emotional and financial toll of traditional litigation.

With the launch of the Savannah services, the Center introduces its proven model for peaceful, cost-efficient divorce, already transforming family outcomes across Georgia. The Transitions Divorce™ package offers a bundled, flat-fee solution that includes mediation, financial analysis, coaching, and legal support—empowering families to make clear, informed decisions without stepping foot in a courtroom.

“We are honored to now serve the Savannah community,” said Kelley Linn, Founder of Divorce Mediation Center. “Our Family Advocacy program is built on one simple idea: families deserve to resolve conflict without destroying relationships or finances.”

Divorce Mediation Center’s approach is rooted in dignity, respect, and child-centered decision-making. Unlike traditional court proceedings that can drag on for months or years with mounting legal fees, the Center offers a guided, cooperative process that saves couples an average of $60,000 or more compared to litigation.

The Divorce Mediation Center will provide:

Divorce and custody coaching in mediation

Co-parenting education and parenting plans

Family financial analysis with multiple settlement options

Attorney document preparation, review and legal guidance

By focusing on communication and long-term stability, the Center’s Family Advocacy model ensures smoother transitions for parents and children alike. Clients receive personalized attention from experienced mediators and advocates committed to minimizing conflict and protecting family well-being.

“We're not just about divorce—we're about helping families transition peacefully,” Linn added. “Our services are designed to lift the burden and allow families to move forward stronger and more confident.”

To learn more about Divorce Mediation Center’s Savannah services or to schedule a private consultation, please visit DivorceMediationCenter.ORG.

About Divorce Mediation Center LLC:

Divorce Mediation Center LLC is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to offering family-centered mediation and advocacy services across Georgia. By combining professional legal support, emotional guidance, and financial clarity, the Center helps families navigate divorce with grace, efficiency, and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

