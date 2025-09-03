MPD Makes a Second Arrest in 21st Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 12:48 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of an apartment, unconscious not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 61-year-old Steven Stewart of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, members of the Metropolitan Police Departments Sixth District along with Homicide Detectives located and arrested 62-year-old Phillip Palmer of Northeast. Pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court Grand Jury indictment, Palmer was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Felony Murder).

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, members of the United States Marshals Service located and arrested 42-year-old Randall Mack of Northeast. Pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court Grand Jury indictment, Mack was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Felony Murder) for his role in the death of 61-year-old Steven Stewart.

CCN: 25064330

