Employers Gain Clarity on Flame-Resistant Apparel Standards with Work Hard Dress Right

WHDR publishes guidance to help businesses avoid costly safety risks and meet OSHA/NFPA apparel standards.

Not all garments labeled ‘fire-resistant’ provide the same protection. Our goal is to help employers make informed choices that protect both their people and their business.” — Ken Yanicky, Vice President

NEWARK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employers in the construction, utilities, and manufacturing industries often face confusion over terms such as flame-resistant (FR), fire-resistant, and flame-retardant. Misunderstanding these distinctions can expose companies to compliance risks and put workers at unnecessary danger.Work Hard Dress Right (WHDR), a Feury Image Group company, has published a new resource that explains the differences in plain language and provides employers with practical guidance for selecting compliant apparel.“Too often, managers are handed generic safety language or outdated specs and assume they’re covered,” said Ken Yanicky, a senior leader and uniform program expert at Feury Image Group. “But not all garments labeled ‘fire-resistant’ provide the same protection. Our goal is to help employers make informed choices that protect both their people and their business.”Clarity on Standards That MatterThe resource outlines how FR/AR garments are tested under ASTM F1959, a standard that produces measurable ratings such as Arc Thermal Performance Value (ATPV) and Energy Breakopen Threshold (EBT). These values, measured in cal/cm², show the energy level at which a fabric can still protect workers from second-degree burns.Understanding these ratings is essential for meeting OSHA and NFPA requirements, particularly in industries where arc flash or flash fire hazards are part of daily operations.Derek Sang, QSSP, IASHEP (CSHEP), a nationally recognized educator and expert in FR/AR safety standards, has spent decades helping companies get it right.“The terms flame resistant, fire resistant, and flame retardant are often misused,” says Sang. “But they have very different implications—especially in protective apparel.”Beyond Compliance: Comfort and Brand RepresentationWhile compliance is critical, the company emphasizes that protective apparel also plays a role in professionalism and morale. A managed uniform program can provide compliant garments that are durable, comfortable, and customized with a company’s brand identity—supporting both safety and culture.Access the Full GuideThe full article, “What Businesses Need to Know, About FR” is available at WorkHardDressRight.com.________________________________________About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group company, provides managed uniform programs , custom branding, and safety apparel solutions for industries from construction and healthcare to transportation and utilities. With in-house customization and decades of expertise, WHDR helps businesses protect their employees, ensure compliance, and strengthen their brand.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group has been at the forefront of providing customized workwear programs that empower organizations to present a professional and unified image. Feury Image Group is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and creative strategies to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. Its commitment to innovation is matched by a rigorous quality assurance process, ensuring that all products and services not only meet but exceed industry standards.

