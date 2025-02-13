Feedvisor Unveils 2025 Consumer Behavior Report: Price Sensitivity, AI, and Social Commerce Redefine Shopping Landscape

New Research Reveals How 2,000+ U.S. Consumers Are Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feedvisor, the AI-powered optimization platform for e-commerce brands and retailers, today released its 2025 Consumer Behavior Report, offering data-driven insights into how economic pressures, emerging technologies, and shifting expectations are transforming online shopping.

Key findings highlight a surge in price sensitivity, the growing influence of AI-driven recommendations and experiences, and the rapid expansion of social and mobile commerce. Amazon remains dominant, but Walmart, Google, Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop are capturing market share as consumers diversify their shopping habits.

Key Findings From the 2025 Consumer Behavior Report:

Inflation Fuels Price Sensitivity – 49% of consumers cite inflation as their biggest purchasing influence, ranking above discounts and budget constraints. Meanwhile, 83% of shoppers prioritize price above all else, even over factors like shipping speed and brand values.

Consumers Are More Research-Driven Than Ever – 79% of shoppers compare prices before purchasing, and while 87% start their product searches on Amazon, competitors are gaining traction. Walmart now captures 50% of initial product searches, with 60% of shoppers completing purchases there. Meanwhile, Google (42%), Temu (36%), Shein (11%), and TikTok Shop (10%) are reshaping the digital shopping landscape and challenging Amazon’s dominance.

Social Commerce Is Exploding – Discovery-driven shopping is surging across social and mobile, with Instagram (51%), Facebook (40%), Pinterest (42%) and TikTok fueling impulse buying and product exploration. Mobile now drives 63% of purchases, further reinforcing the power of social platforms in influencing decisions.

Video Content & Streaming Ads Drive Engagement – Video ads (54%), Facebook (47%), YouTube (45%), and streaming TV (40%) are the top drivers of product awareness, making video-driven advertising crucial for reaching Millennials and Gen Z consumers.

AI is Reshaping Personalization & Consumer Decisions – 62% of parents and younger consumers use AI-driven recommendations to guide their purchases, signaling AI’s growing role in e-commerce personalization and conversion optimization.

How Brands & Sellers Can Stay Ahead in 2025

"In 2025, consumers are rewriting the rules of commerce. Price, personalization, and immediacy now define the shopping journey, as shoppers expect brands to anticipate their needs and deliver real value at every touchpoint," said Dani Nadel, President and COO at Feedvisor. "With consumer spending growth slowing and competition intensifying, brands can no longer rely on conventional strategies. Success will depend on the ability to harness AI-driven insights, optimize pricing, and create high-impact, immersive shopping experiences. The brands that adapt swiftly—understanding not just what consumers buy, but how and why they buy–will emerge as the true leaders in this new era of commerce."

With price sensitivity at an all-time high and consumers actively researching and comparing products across platforms, brands must evolve beyond traditional strategies.

As AI increasingly influences purchase decisions, leveraging predictive analytics and automation will be essential for delivering personalized, frictionless shopping experiences. Evolving advertising strategies, including video-driven content, AI-powered targeting, and performance-based media, will help brands break through the noise, reach high-intent audiences, and maximize return on ad spend. Those who innovate and deliver real value at every touchpoint will shape the future of e-commerce.

The full 2025 Consumer Behavior Report is available for download here.

