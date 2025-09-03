Armstrong appoints longtime public health leader Sherry Adams to serve as State Health Officer

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced the appointment of Sherry Adams, administrator and CEO of the Southwestern District Health Unit, to serve as North Dakota’s next State Health Officer, effective Sept. 15, citing her extensive background in public health and emergency response.

“Sherry brings a wealth of experience to the role of State Health Officer, and our citizens will be well-served by her deep knowledge and understanding of public health and emergency response,” Armstrong said. “We’re thrilled to bring her expertise, passion and trusted voice to this key role as we continue working to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation.”

Adams is a registered sanitarian and environmental health specialist who began working in public health in 2004 and has led the Dickinson-based Southwestern District Health Unit since 2009, overseeing 35 staff across eight counties. She has worked in emergency preparedness and response for 21 years and is certified by the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency as an incident command instructor.

As state health officer, Adams will be a member of the governor’s Cabinet, advising on issues affecting public health. The state health officer’s statutory duties include providing strategy and policy advice to improve health and wellness, advising local public health officials, promoting the development of local health services and preventing the spread of communicable diseases. Adams will continue to serve in her current role with Southwestern District Health Unit while fulfilling her duties as state health officer on a part-time basis.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as North Dakota's State Health Officer,” Adams said. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me and am committed to working collaboratively with our communities, health care partners, and state leadership to protect and promote the health and well-being of all North Dakotans. Together, we will build on the state’s strong foundation to address current challenges and advance a healthier future for all the citizens of North Dakota.”

Adams joined the state’s Emergency Management Support Team as a safety officer in 2009 and became an incident commander in 2012. She has responded to numerous incidents in North Dakota including the Dickinson tornado and H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009 and major floods in 2009 and 2011. She served as a local incident commander, state planning chief and lead testing coordinator for local public health units during the COVID pandemic. Adams has served on the State Association for Local and County Health Units executive committee for five years, as vice chair, chair and now past president. She also has assisted with volcano and hurricane response in Hawaii and taught incident command in Ghana, Togo and Benin, Africa.