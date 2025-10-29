Armstrong, Strinden visit Spirit Lake Nation in ongoing commitment to strengthen state-tribal partnerships

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

ST. MICHAEL, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, Cabinet leaders and other state agency representatives visited the Spirit Lake Nation today, meeting with Chairwoman Lonna Jackson-Street, state legislators and other tribal leaders and members to share perspectives and ideas on various challenges and opportunities facing the tribe and state.

The visit was part of the governor’s commitment to strengthen state-tribal partnerships and visit all five tribal nations in North Dakota during his first year in office. Since July, Armstrong has made official visits to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, and Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation, and he plans to visit the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in the coming weeks for the third time this year.

Meeting at the Spirit Lake Casino & Resort on the shores of Devils Lake near St. Michael, Armstrong expressed his gratitude to the tribe for its ongoing partnership and commitment to strengthening relationships with the state. The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission is facilitating the visits to introduce the new administration to tribal nations and build stronger relationships and effective partnerships.

“Our goal with these visits is to listen to the needs, challenges and opportunities of our tribal nations, which are each unique in their own way, and identify avenues to turn ideas into action,” Armstrong said. “We appreciate the hospitality shown by Chairwoman Street and the Tribal Council and look forward to continued collaboration and partnerships that strengthen state-tribal relations for the benefit of tribal members and all North Dakota citizens.”

Armstrong and Street reaffirmed their commitment to allowing mutual aid across reservation boundaries, signing their names to a successful agreement that was first signed in 2022. The agreement allows the closest available peace officer to respond to an emergency call for service until the agency with primary jurisdiction arrives and assumes the lead.

Discussion topics today included gaming and taxation, jurisdiction and sentencing, trust lands, health and human services, fish and wildlife, economic development and education. The visit began with an update at the Spirit Lake Food Distribution Program in Fort Totten. Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus and state legislators were among the state officials in attendance.

The Spirit Lake Nation has nearly 3,300 enrolled members living on the Spirit Lake Reservation and a total enrollment of about 7,900 members. The reservation covers approximately 405 square miles, primarily in Benson County along with parts of Eddy, Nelson and Ramsey counties.