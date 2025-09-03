Global Impact Coalition spin-off aims to accelerate Europe’s path to low-carbon chemicals and Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Global Impact Coalition Logo GIC announces sustainable olefins spin-off to accelerate Europe’s path to low-carbon chemicals and e-SAF

Feasibility study will explore first-of-its-kind low-emission olefins production in Europe

Transforming how we produce essential building blocks like olefins is key to reducing emissions in the chemical sector and related value chains, such as aviation.” — Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) , a CEO-led coalition committed to advancing a circular, net-zero future for the chemical value chain, announces the launch of a dedicated spin-off structure to advance its Sustainable Olefins project. Starting with a feasibility study, this marks the first step toward exploring a new methanol-based route to electro-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (e-SAF) and low-carbon chemicals in Europe.A group of GIC member companies have joined forces to evaluate the technical and economic potential of using methanol-to-olefins (MTO) technology as a sustainable alternative to conventional fossil-based production processes. The group will assess the viability of converting sustainable methanol into olefins, the essential building blocks of fuels and advanced materials. The newly formed spin-off structure is designed to facilitate deeper collaboration, explore investment, and prepare the groundwork for potential project development.“Transforming how we produce essential building blocks like olefins is key to reducing emissions in the chemical sector and related value chains, such as aviation” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “The announcement today signals the growing momentum toward transforming the global chemical sector at a time when new technologies are urgently needed to meet climate and business goals.”By converting sustainable methanol into sustainable olefins, the MTO approach offers a scalable, electrifiable alternative to conventional steam cracking. Sustainable olefins are essential to manufacturing low-carbon polymers and materials used in packaging, mobility, consumer goods, and industrial applications. Utilizing e-methanol, the MTO process enables the production of e-SAF, offering a flexible, scalable pathway to decarbonizing one of the hardest-to-abate sectors: aviation.As demand for low-emission feedstocks rises and regulatory drivers—such as recycled content requirements, sustainable material mandates, and SAF targets—increase, the market for sustainable olefins is poised for rapid growth. With the global green methanol market expected to triple by 2030, this spin-off is well positioned to benefit from the rise of sustainable methanol.For more information, visit the project page at: globalimpactcoalition.com/project/sustainable-olefins/About Global Impact Coalition:The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) is a CEO-led platform driving the chemical value chain toward a circular, net-zero future. Incubated at the World Economic Forum, GIC turns sustainability challenges into commercial solutions through cross-industry collaboration. By co-developing and scaling new technologies and business models, GIC members tackle sustainability challenges no company can solve alone. GIC is guided by global leaders including BASF, SABIC, Clariant, Covestro, LG Chem, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Moeve, Syensqo, and SUEZ. For more information, visit GlobalImpactCoalition.com or LinkedIn @GlobalImpactCoalition

