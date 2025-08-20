Global Impact Coalition Launches Innovation Ecosystem to Accelerate Sustainable Solutions across Chemical Value Chain

Global Impact Coalition Logo GIC Launches the Innovation Ecosystem Call for Innovation Ecosystem collaborators on GIC projects

New platform connects start-ups, research organizations, and universities with leading chemical players to shape scalable circular and net-zero solutions

Innovation is happening fast and often at the edges. The GIC Innovation Ecosystem will bring innovators into the room with industry leaders, enabling early collaboration and helping scale new tech.” — Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) , a CEO-led collaborative platform committed to enabling a net-zero and circular chemicals future, is launching the GIC Innovation Ecosystem — a new initiative designed to connect start-ups, research and technology organizations, and academic institutions with leading chemical companies to drive early-stage innovation in support of a more sustainable industry.As the chemical sector confronts growing pressure to reduce emissions and advance circularity, it has become clear that scaling impact will require new kinds of partnerships and innovation models. Many innovators—both from within and beyond the sector—are developing emerging technologies that could play a pivotal role in the transformation of the chemicals value chain.“Innovation is happening fast and often at the edges,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “We are launching the Innovation Ecosystem to bring those edge innovators into the room with industry leaders, enabling early collaboration and ensuring breakthrough technologies can scale where they’re needed most.”Through the Innovation Ecosystem, innovators will have the opportunity to engage directly with GIC’s Project Portfolio , which includes tangible workstreams focused on chemical emissions reduction, circularity, and sustainable feedstocks. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with GIC member companies and contribute to commercially scalable solutions that meet shared sustainability goals.The GIC Innovation Ecosystem offers innovators a unique opportunity to:- Shape future-ready projects and pilot tangible solutions with leading chemical players- Gain enhanced visibility and strategic insights across the chemical value chain- Work with global leaders to accelerate emissions reduction, circularity, and “no harm” chemical innovationParticipation begins with an open call for applications aligned with one of GIC’s ongoing projects. Selected applicants are invited to engage directly with the relevant GIC project and, if successful, contribute to advance the project toward spin-out.To apply or learn more, please visit our Innovation Ecosystem webpage , or contact the Global Impact Coalition.The development of the Innovation Ecosystem platform was supported in partnership with EY.About Global Impact Coalition:The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) is a CEO-led platform driving the chemical value chain toward a circular, net-zero future. Incubated at the World Economic Forum, GIC turns sustainability challenges into commercial solutions through cross-industry collaboration. By co-developing and scaling new technologies and business models, GIC members tackle sustainability challenges no company can solve alone. GIC is guided by global leaders including BASF, SABIC, Clariant, Covestro, LG Chem, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Moeve, Syensqo, and SUEZ. For more information, visit GlobalImpactCoalition.com or LinkedIn @GlobalImpactCoalition.

