Sep 3, 2025

JACKSON, Miss. — AccelerateMS proudly joins the nation in recognizing September as National Workforce Development Month, celebrating the vital role that skilled workers and workforce professionals play in driving Mississippi’s economy forward.

The proclamation, issued by Governor Tate Reeves, highlights the importance of investing in our workforce to create a robust and resilient economy. Workforce development programs provide essential skills training, career guidance, and support services that connect job seekers with high-demand, quality jobs.

“Mississippi is competing and winning because our people are talented, driven, and ready to work,” said Gov. Reeves. “When we align education and training with the needs of our job creators, we open doors for families and strengthen communities. Workforce Development Month is a reminder that investing in our people is the smartest investment we can make.”

The need for a strong, skilled workforce has never been more critical. Across Mississippi, employers continue to recruit for thousands of good-paying positions. By investing in workforce development, AccelerateMS is directly addressing the skills gap and preparing residents for the jobs of today and tomorrow—particularly in growing sectors like advanced manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure, and energy.

“Workforce development is economic development,” said Dr. Courtney Taylor, executive director of AccelerateMS. “This month, we honor the hardworking individuals who are the backbone of our economy. It’s also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the programs and partnerships that give Mississippians the skills they need to succeed—and give our employers the talent they need to grow.”

