Tattoo Legend Mario Barth Joins Forces with Club Tattoo Founder Sean Dowdell to Elevate Luxury Tattoo Experience

Mario Barth, founder of Starlight Tattoo and Intenze Tattoo Inks Sean Dowdell, founder of Club Tatoos The new tattoo studios designed by Barth and Dowdell

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leaders Mario Barth, founder of Starlight Tattoo and Intenze Tattoo Ink, and Sean Dowdell, founder of Club Tattoo, have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at elevating tattooing and piercing into a luxury, art-driven experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

This collaboration unites two powerhouse brands with decades of combined experience in artistry, innovation, and global brand development. The partnership has already transformed the iconic Starlight Tattoo location at Mandalay Bay into a Club Tattoo studio, joining other premier venues on the Las Vegas Strip, including The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes, Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops, and The LINQ Hotel & Casino. Additionally, an Inked Studios flagship inside Treasure Island is slated to open this October, further expanding the network of high-end studios.

“This partnership allows us to maintain the highest possible health, safety, and design standards, while making artistry accessible on a scale that was once thought impossible in this industry,” said Sean Dowdell, Founder of Club Tattoo.

Collectively, Club Tattoo and Inked Studios now operate 11 premier studios nationwide, serving more than 90,000 clients annually, with plans to expand significantly. Investments have been made in infrastructure, artist development, and technology—including interactive touchscreen software offering over 500,000 tattoo designs, 1,000 fonts, and artist portfolios in nine languages.

“For decades, I’ve worked to professionalize this industry and bring tattooing into the global spotlight as a respected art form. With this partnership, we’re creating the future of tattoo culture—one built on integrity, luxury, and accessibility for artists and clients worldwide,” said Mario Barth, Founder of Starlight Tattoo and Intenze Ink Products.

The partnership’s mission is to elevate tattooing and piercing from a subculture to a luxury lifestyle experience, merging artistry with cutting-edge technology, innovative ink formulations, and patented jewelry designs. Clients can expect an immersive experience built on safety, professionalism, and creativity.

Future plans include opening 12 new locations in 2026 and scaling to 200 global destinations within seven years, positioning this partnership as one of the most ambitious ventures in tattoo history.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.