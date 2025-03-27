INTENZE Products Sets Global Standard with Groundbreaking Patent or REACH-Compliant Tattoo Ink

INTENZE Products Led by World-Renowned Tattoo Artist Mario Barth

Revolutionizing Tattoo Safety, Combating Counterfeits, and Protecting the Future of Professional Tattooing

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTENZE Products, the global leader in tattoo ink innovation, has secured a historic patent for the world’s first REACH-compliant tattoo ink formulation and manufacturing process. This milestone makes INTENZE the only global tattoo ink manufacturer with a legally protected, fully compliant, scientifically validated ink formulation process.

At the forefront of this innovation is Mario Barth, Founder, CEO, and world-renowned tattoo artist, whose commitment to advancing tattoo safety has established INTENZE as the industry’s most advanced and transparent tattoo ink company.

“This patent isn’t just about compliance—it’s about protecting the future of tattooing by giving artists and clients the safest ink possible," said Barth. “We’ve set a new global standard, ensuring that tattooing continues to thrive with integrity and innovation.”

Revolutionizing Ink Safety and Quality

With growing concerns over ink safety and the introduction of strict REACH regulations in Europe, tattoo ink manufacturers faced immense pressure to reformulate or risk disappearing from the market. While many struggled, INTENZE invested years of research and development to engineer a REACH-compliant ink that meets the highest safety standards without compromising quality, vibrancy, or longevity.

This patent ensures:

● Fully compliant, safe ink for artists worldwide.

● Elimination of banned substances while preserving color brilliance.

● A precision-controlled manufacturing process that guarantees purity and consistency.

COMBATING COUNTERFEITS AND UNSAFE INKS

As tattooing grows in popularity, so does the threat of counterfeit inks and unregulated pigments that endanger client safety and tarnish artists' reputations. Many of these products:

● Contain toxic substances that cause health risks and poor healing.

● Lack proper sterilization and safety testing.

● Originate from unvetted manufacturers with no quality control.

INTENZE PROTECTS ARTISTS AND CLIENTS BY:

● Controlling 100% of ingredients, pigment milling, and formulation.

● Utilizing pharmaceutical-grade sterilization processes.

● Implementing batch tracking to verify authentic INTENZE ink.

● Collaborating with authorities to eliminate counterfeit inks.

WHY THIS PATENT MATTERS FOR THE FUTURE OF TATTOOING

Tattooing is now a global art form that demands the highest standards of safety and professionalism. With this patent, INTENZE guarantees that artists and clients receive the safest, highest-quality ink available, ensuring:

● Compliance with evolving safety standards.

● Protection against unregulated, unsafe alternatives.

● A future where tattooing remains a respected and protected industry.

LEADING INNOVATION IN TATTOO INK

Unlike other manufacturers that rely on third-party suppliers, INTENZE:

● Controls every aspect of the ink-making process for unmatched consistency.

● Was the first tattoo ink company to achieve ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22716 certifications.

● Leads the global fight against counterfeit tattoo inks.

● Guarantees sterilized, batch-tested ink that meets the latest safety standards.

About Mario Barth & INTENZE Products

Mario Barth, world-renowned tattoo artist and CEO of INTENZE Products, has dedicated his career to advancing tattooing from an underground craft to a respected global profession. His relentless commitment to innovation, safety, and artist empowerment led him to establish INTENZE—the world’s first artist-owned, scientifically advanced tattoo ink company.

Under Barth’s leadership, INTENZE became the first tattoo ink manufacturer to secure a patent for REACH-compliant formulations, cementing its reputation as the industry’s gold standard.

