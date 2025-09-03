AI Networking Summit Introduces First-Ever Quantum Technical Cluster

AI Networking Summit ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise

ONUG and QED-C Collaborate to Spotlight Quantum’s Role in the AI-Powered Intelligent Enterprise

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Networking Summit, produced by ONUG and taking place October 21–23, 2025, in The PENN District in New York City, announced the launch of its inaugural Quantum Technical Cluster, developed in collaboration with the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C). This new initiative brings together leading vendors, startups, and research organizations to explore how quantum technologies will integrate into enterprise AI networking, security, and infrastructure.The Technical Cluster will serve as a dedicated hub within the Solutions Showcase, offering attendees the chance to see first-hand how quantum-safe networking, post-quantum cryptography, and quantum-AI interconnects are set to transform enterprise IT.Program Highlights:* Live Technology Demonstrations from pioneers in quantum networking and security.* Quantum Theatre Lightning Talks by industry innovators.* Roundtable Discussions with enterprise IT executives and solution providers.* ONUG’s Quantum Integration Roadmap presentation, guiding the enterprise path toward quantum-ready infrastructures.“The Quantum Technical Cluster represents ONUG’s first formal step in connecting the dots between quantum and enterprise AI infrastructure,” said Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair of ONUG and The AI Networking Summit. “We are creating a platform where technology providers and enterprise leaders can come together to shape the secure, intelligent networks of the future.”Why It MattersThe Technical Cluster directly aligns with the AI Networking Summit’s 2025 theme: “Driving the Future of the AI-Powered Intelligent Enterprise.” With enterprise executives preparing for Agentic AI workloads and new security challenges, the addition of a quantum-focused program provides timely insight into how emerging technologies will influence tomorrow’s architectures.Opportunities for SponsorsParticipation in the Technical Cluster offers quantum vendors and research organizations a high-visibility showcase before a curated audience of CIOs, CTOs, chief architects, and Fortune 1000 networking and security leaders. Sponsorship includes turnkey booth space, Quantum Theatre presentations, branding, and exclusive opportunities to connect with enterprise decision-makers evaluating quantum readiness. Companies interested in participating in the Technical Cluster can get more information here or reach out to Sponsors@ONUG.netEvent DetailsAI Networking Summit – New YorkOctober 22–23, 2025 - Keynotes, Sessions and Solutions ShowcaseOctober 21, 2025 - Pre-Conference WorkshopsLocation: PENN District, 100 W 33rd St @ 6th Ave, NYCAbout ONUGONUG (Open Networking User Group) is the leading community of global enterprise IT business leaders, driving the digital transformation of corporate networks, infrastructure, and security.About QED-CThe Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) brings together stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to enable and grow the U.S. quantum industry and supply chain.

