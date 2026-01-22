ONUG Appoints Three New Board Members to Accelerate Enterprise AI and Digital Infrastructure Transformation

ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise AI Networking Summit ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise

New leaders from Cigna/Evernorth, Merck, and eBay join ONUG’s Fortune 1000 Board community

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONUG, the leading community of enterprise IT leaders driving the evolution of digital infrastructure and enterprise AI, announced the appointment of three new members to its Board. Peter Campbell, Information Protection Senior Director at Cigna/Evernorth Health Services; Sean Finnerty, AVP of Cloud and Infrastructure Technology at Merck; and Parantap Lahiri, Vice President of Network and Datacenter Engineering at eBay.These appointments strengthen ONUG’s mission to serve as the collective, unbiased voice of enterprise IT leaders shaping the future of networking, security, cloud, infrastructure, and AI. The new board members join a distinguished group of Fortune 1000 enterprises represented on the ONUG Board , including FedEx, RTX, and HSBC.“We are thrilled to welcome Peter, Sean, and Parantap to the ONUG Board,” said Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair of ONUG. “Each brings deep operational leadership and real-world experience building and securing the digital infrastructure that powers today’s most advanced enterprises. Their perspectives will be invaluable as ONUG continues to guide the industry from AI experimentation toward true AI readiness.”ONUG Board member companies collectively represent $1.6 trillion in market capitalization and provide a powerful enterprise voice shaping technology direction across the IT industry. The Board sets the strategic direction for ONUG’s initiatives, including the bi-annual AI Networking Summits and The ONUG Collaborative — an independent community of IT professionals working together to remove barriers to innovation and accelerate the safe, scalable adoption of enterprise AI.Through these initiatives, ONUG enables peer-driven collaboration across networking, security, cloud, infrastructure, and automation, helping enterprises modernize their architectures, governance models, and operational practices for the AI era.ONUG invites enterprise IT leaders and practitioners who are interested in leveraging a trusted peer community to successfully implement AI-driven networking and infrastructure strategies to get involved. Participate in The ONUG Collaborative working groups that align with your organization’s strategic priorities. Interested IT professionals can sign up to participate in working groups of their choice here ( https://onug.net/collaborative-application/ ). Your company’s active contribution will help ensure these outputs have a practical impact and drive adoption across our member community.For more information on participating in ONUG through its biannual summits or The ONUG Collaborative, please contact:Nick LippisCo-founder and Co-chair, ONUGNick.Lippis@ONUG.netAbout ONUGONUG is a community of senior enterprise IT leaders focused on driving the evolution of digital infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of enterprise AI. Through peer collaboration, thought leadership, and industry engagement, ONUG explores and develops operational models that eliminate boundaries between IT and the business, enabling organizations to innovate securely and at scale.

