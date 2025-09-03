Federal Reserve Board announces it will host a conference on payments innovation on Tuesday, October 21

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced that it will host a conference on payments innovation on Tuesday, October 21. The conference will bring together a range of interested parties to discuss how to further innovate and improve the payments system.

"Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses," said Governor Christopher J. Waller. "I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments."

The conference will feature panel discussions on several aspects of payments innovation, including the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance; emerging stablecoin use cases and business models; the intersection of artificial intelligence and payments; and the tokenization of financial products and services. The Payments Innovation Conference will be livestreamed for the public at federalreserve.gov, with additional details to be announced in the future.

