Accelerating Angels Invests in Cosynd, the Leading Copyright Protection Platform for Creators

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerating Angels , an angel investment group dedicated to funding high-growth, women-led startups, is proud to announce its investment in Cosynd , the leading technology platform enabling creators and businesses around the globe to safeguard their original content with unmatched speed and ease.Cosynd helps protect millions of assets that power the creative industries, reaching over 3 billion people daily. Its cloud-based suite of copyright tools empowers users to create, negotiate, and sign vital copyright agreements that secure their rights and seamlessly register their works with the U.S. Copyright Office. The company has built a trusted global customer base of thousands of copyright owners across 160+ countries, including major publishers such as Hearst, Conde Nast, and Axel Springer, as well as leading music catalog owners like Epidemic Sound.In recent months, Cosynd has secured major partnerships that underscore its role as the trusted infrastructure for copyright protection. SoundCloud became the first artist-first platform to prioritize copyright registration by making Cosynd's service available to its 40 million users. BMI, the performing rights organization representing more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and publishers, launched its new Spark program with Cosynd to support its global community of creators at every stage of their careers."We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Accelerating Angels as part of our round at Cosynd. From the very beginning, their process was impressively thorough, constructive, and founder-friendly — easily one of the most modern and forward-thinking angel groups we’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said Jessica A. Sobhraj, Founder and CEO, Cosynd. “We truly enjoyed getting to know their accomplished team during due diligence; their insights and thoughtfulness throughout the process were invaluable. As a female-majority-owned company, it means a great deal to partner with an organization that reflects our own ethos. We’re excited to continue working together to grow shareholder value and to build something exceptional with such an aligned and supportive partner.".Accelerating Angels invests in early-stage, high-growth companies with technology products or services led by women founders. The firm provides more than just capital; it offers strategic expertise, resources, and a robust network to help its portfolio companies scale."Cosynd is revolutionizing how creators protect and monetize their work. Their recent partnerships with SoundCloud and BMI are a prime example of the kind of innovative, industry-shaping progress we want to support," said Cindi Englefield, Co-Founder and CEO, Accelerating Angels. "With the advancement and rapid use of AI, protecting copyrights is more important than ever."For more information about Cosynd, visit www.cosynd.com

