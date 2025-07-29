SoundCloud Becomes First Artist-First Platform to Prioritize Copyright Protection with Cosynd

SoundCloud Partners with Cosynd

SoundCloud partners with Cosynd to offer built-in copyright protection, empowering 40M+ global creators to protect their work and rights.

In an era where AI, synthetic content, and copyright laundering are dramatically displacing income streams for creators, copyright protection isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity.” — Jessica Sobhraj, CEO and Co-founder of Cosynd

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosynd , the leading copyright protection platform for creators and businesses, today announced an expanded partnership with SoundCloud , making SoundCloud the first major global artist-first platform to help artists access Cosynd’s legal infrastructure into its broader creator ecosystem. This collaboration brings vital copyright registration and ownership tools to SoundCloud’s global community of over 40 million artists, further advancing the platform’s commitment to empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources.Through this partnership, all SoundCloud users can gain direct access to Cosynd’s streamlined copyright tools at a discounted rate, enabling them to register their content with the U.S. Copyright Office and create essential agreements to define ownership with collaborators. But the impact goes far beyond infrastructure. Cosynd understands how copyright registration gives artists the legal foundation to take action against infringement, block unauthorized AI training, protect crucial income streams, and control how their work is shared and monetized. It’s the clearest way for creators to claim authorship, assert their rights, and uphold the value of their art.“In an era where AI, synthetic content , and copyright laundering are dramatically displacing income streams for creators, copyright protection isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity,” said Jessica Sobhraj, CEO and Co-founder of Cosynd. “Copyright registration acts as the backbone of our industry by enabling lawsuits and collective bargaining. SoundCloud is leading by example in showing what real support for artists looks like.”When creators are able to control how their work is used, they’re empowered to share it more freely and intentionally. This fuels the connection between artists and fans, allowing music to remain accessible while affirming that creative work holds real, tangible value. By embedding legal protections into the creator experience, Cosynd is making it easier for artists to both protect and share what they make on their own terms.With this update, SoundCloud becomes the first major global music platform to offer copyright protection directly into the core artist experience, signaling a new standard for creator support—one where ownership infrastructure is as essential as discovery and distribution.###About CosyndCosynd is the leading platform for creators and businesses to protect their original content—music, videos, imagery, literature, and more—quickly and affordably. With a suite of easy-to-use copyright tools, Cosynd streamlines essential legal processes, allowing users to create, negotiate, redline, and sign agreements that secure their rights, while seamlessly registering their copyrights with the U.S. Copyright Office. Trusted by thousands of copyright owners across 160+ countries, Cosynd transforms what was once a complex, expensive process into an accessible, cost-effective solution, saving creators and businesses thousands in legal fees with just a few clicks. Learn more at Cosynd.com.About SoundCloudSoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 400+ million tracks from 40+ million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.

