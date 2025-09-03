MHPA Honors Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield’s David Jacobson with Joy Wheeler Leadership Award

David Jacobson to receive the Joy Wheeler Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) – the leading trade association for the Medicaid managed care industry – will present David Jacobson, vice president of Medicaid strategy and business development, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield with the association’s Joy Wheeler Leadership Award during MHPA25 Sept. 10-12, 2025, at the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.“It’s been a privilege to work alongside David, to see his passion for Medicaid and MHPA so clearly, and to recognize his service and accomplishments. David’s dedication to the Medicaid program and the people it serves has been transformative. He takes his passion for Medicaid and uses it to propel the managed care model forward. His vision has also led him into leadership positions within MHPA that have further strengthened our association. Most recently, as the chair of our Conference Planning Committee, David led MHPA’s Annual Conference into the industry’s premier educational and networking event for sharing best practices, advancing research and knowledge, and highlighting innovations in Medicaid across the country,” said MHPA President and CEO Craig A. Kennedy, MPH. “David is the epitome of a Joy Wheeler Awardee, and it is an honor to call him a friend.”“Medicaid is the largest and most innovative health program in the country, and the people we serve are what drive me to play a role in supporting millions of hardworking Americans with the quality and affordable health care they so very much deserve,” said Jacobson. “I’m honored to receive this distinction and am thankful for the opportunity to oversee the strategic direction of the Annual Conference while fulfilling a calling that has allowed me to change lives.”The Joy Wheeler Leadership Award is given to an individual in honor of his or her tireless work helping the association fulfill its strategic and operational goals.MHPA25 is the premier Medicaid managed care conference in the country, attracting approximately 500 health plan executives, health care professionals, state and federal policymakers, patient advocates, and business partners for two days of networking and education on tracks dedicated to Access to Care, Complex Care, Hot Topics, and Policy. MHPA25’s theme is “The Rhythm of Progress: Medicaid’s Beat in the Heartland.”###About MHPAFounded in 1995, Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the only national association that solely represents the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. Through its advocacy and research work, MHPA supports innovative policy solutions that enhance the delivery of comprehensive, cost-effective, and quality health care for Medicaid enrollees. MHPA works on behalf of its 160-member health plans which serve nearly 52 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. MHPA’s members include for-profit and non-profit national, regional, and single-state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market. Visit mhpa.org for more information.

