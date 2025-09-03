Microsoft's Unify Integration Model Goes GA: Landis Leads the Charge in Next-Generation Contact Centers

Microsoft releases Unify Integration Model APIs. Landis Technologies leads as trusted partner with AI-ready contact center for Microsoft Teams.

Intelligent Virtual Agents are a great way to start improving CX with Landis and Unify. With Landis' unique '2-engine model,' businesses have a seamless bridge to the future of customer experience.” — Matt Landis

EPHRATA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft announced general availability of their Unify Integration Model APIs today, marking a pivotal moment for contact center technology. As organizations worldwide prepare for this next evolution in customer service, Landis Technologies stands at the forefront; not only as an early adopter, but also as a key architect of this transformation.== Landis Leads the Charge in Advanced Contact Center Innovation ==Deep Microsoft Partnership and Industry LeadershipLandis Technologies' leadership in the Unify space is the result of years of partnership with Microsoft's team. The collaboration includes:Co-Development of Unify APIs: Landis has worked directly with Microsoft engineers to help design and test the Unify client APIs, providing real-world feedback that shaped the final specifications.Teams Phone Extensibility Launch Partner: As one of Microsoft's original launch partners, Landis gained early access to extensibility frameworks that form the foundation of today's Unify model Unify-Certified Contact Center: Among the vanguard of certified solutions, Landis Contact Center achieved Unify certification ahead of general availability, ensuring customers have immediate access to these advanced capabilities.Preview Release Leadership: Landis was the first vendor to release a Unify-based contact center in preview, giving customers early access to next-generation features.== What the Unify Integration Model Means for Contact Centers ==The Unify Integration Model, built on Teams Phone Extensibility and Azure Communication Services, represents Microsoft's most sophisticated contact center integration approach. Unlike previous models, Unify treats artificial intelligence as a "first-class citizen," providing the technical framework for intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) and AI-enhanced human agents.== The Landis Advantage: Two-Engine Model for Seamless Transformation ==What sets Landis apart is their unique "2-engine model" that bridges present needs with future capabilities:Extend Model (Mature & Available Today): The proven, Microsoft Teams-certified solution delivers full-featured contact center capabilities now. This offers complete Avaya and Cisco replacement functionality with enterprise-grade reliability.Unify Model (Future-Ready): Advanced AI capabilities and intelligent virtual agents that represent the next evolution of customer service, available as organizations are ready to adopt them.== Intelligent Virtual Agents: The New Frontier ==Unify's AI capabilities enable intelligent virtual agents that can handle complex, multi-step interactions previously requiring human intervention. Advances include:Enhanced Voice Recognition: More accurate speech-to-text capabilities help IVAs understand complex requests, regional accents, and conversational patterns.Advanced Natural Language Processing: IVAs engage in contextual conversations, understanding intent rather than just keywords.Seamless Escalation With Full Context: When human intervention is needed, transfers include complete interaction history, eliminating customer frustration from repeating information.== The Contact Center Transformation Timeline ==While the industry often focuses on "AI augmenting human agents," Unify's technical capabilities may bring in an even bigger shift. Organizations that begin building intelligent virtual agent capabilities today will be best positioned as AI handles an increasing share of customer interactions.The contact centers that thrive in the next three years will be those that deploy AI as a primary customer service channel, not just a supplementary tool. Unify provides the technical foundation for this transformation within the Microsoft ecosystem most organizations already rely on.== About Landis Technologies ==Landis Technologies provides Microsoft Teams-native contact center and communication solutions trusted by organizations worldwide. As a Microsoft certified partner and Unify launch partner, Landis delivers enterprise-grade contact center capabilities that integrate seamlessly with existing Microsoft 365 environments.

Unify Integration for Microsoft Teams Contact Centers

