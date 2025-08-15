Landis Technologies Launches Exclusive Early Adopter Program for First-Ever Microsoft Teams Unify Contact Center

Limited program offers select organizations opportunity to test new integration model.

Landis is the first CCaaS vendor to offer a Microsoft Unify integration model contact center in live production.” — Matt Landis

EPHRATA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landis Technologies, a leading provider of Microsoft Teams-certified contact centers , today announced the launch of an exclusive Early Adopter Program for its Unify Contact Center. This marks the first contact center built on Microsoft's new Unify Integration Model, launching weeks ahead of Microsoft's own public preview.Landis' Early Adopter Program is a limited-access program where a select group of users are invited to test and provide feedback on a new feature. These features are not recommended to be used in production without thorough testing.Due to the program's developmental nature, participation is limited, and acceptance will be based on qualification criteria rather than application order.== Breaking Ground with First Teams Unify Contact Center ==Microsoft recently released the new Unify Contact Center Integration Model, featuring Teams Phone Extensibility as a key component. APIs are not yet publicly available.The Landis Contact Center for Microsoft Teams (Unify) delivers all trusted functionality including queues, intelligent virtual agents, interactive voice response, live supervision, analytics and reports, AI automation, quality assurance, and application integration within the new model.== Enhanced Capabilities for Early Adopters ==The Unify contact center offers improvements over existing solutions:- Improved Natural Voice Agents – Better voice recognition delivers more human-like IVR interactions.- Advanced Text-to-Speech for AI scenarios – TTS features built directly into the platform.- Dual Persona Capability – Enables agents to handle customer calls through a dedicated interface while maintaining uninterrupted access to regular Teams conversations.== Unique Dual-Model Approach ==Landis employs a distinctive strategy, offering simultaneous use of both Unify and Extend integration models. This approach creates a safe bridge to the future as the technology develops.Fast time to value remains central to Landis solutions. The new contact center can be operational within days, maintaining the company's reputation for rapid deployment even with advanced technology.== Application Process ==Organizations interested in joining the Early Adopter Program can apply through the Landis Technologies website. The selection process will evaluate applicants based on technical requirements, use case alignment, and feedback capacity to ensure program success.About Landis Technologies: Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Landis Technologies provides Microsoft Teams-certified contact center solutions to organizations worldwide, with ISO 27001 certification and a focus on accessible, integrated communications.

