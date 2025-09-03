Paramount Wellness Retreat Explores the Complex Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

Paramount Wellness Retreat Paramount Wellness Connecticut Recovery Center Substance Abuse Treatment

Research suggests people with ADHD are more likely than their peers to experiment with alcohol or other substances, particularly during adolescence.

HADDAM, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, isn’t just a childhood challenge. For many adults, it persists in ways that may affect daily functioning—and sometimes even increase the likelihood of substance use. Paramount Wellness Connecticut Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a Connecticut-based mental health and addiction center, offers dual diagnosis programs designed to address ADHD alongside co-occurring substance use disorders.

“ADHD and addiction often appear to feed off each other,” says a spokesperson for Paramount Wellness Retreat. “Someone may struggle with impulsivity or distractibility, and it can unintentionally steer them toward alcohol or drugs. Our approach is to treat both issues together, because focusing on just one often leaves the other unaddressed.”

Understanding the Link

Research suggests people with ADHD are more likely than their peers to experiment with alcohol or other substances, particularly during adolescence or young adulthood. About one in four adults in treatment for substance use also has ADHD. It’s not that ADHD causes addiction directly—rather, the conditions frequently coexist, shaping behaviors and coping strategies in ways that are complex and highly individual.

Some underlying factors may include poor executive functioning, difficulties with emotional regulation, or an altered reward system in the brain. These can make avoiding risky substances harder for someone with ADHD. For example, a young adult may turn to alcohol to temporarily soothe restlessness or frustration—a short-term relief that is likely to compound over time.

Paramount’s Dual Diagnosis Approach

Paramount Wellness Retreat combines medical care with behavioral therapy in a retreat-style environment designed for focused healing:

Individualized Psychiatric Care: Evaluations of ADHD type and substance use patterns, paired with tailored medication plans that may include non-stimulant options.

Behavioral Therapies: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) to improve self-control, coping, and organizational skills.

Integrated Support Services: Group therapy emphasizing life skills, 12-step or SMART Recovery support, mindfulness exercises, nutritional guidance, and fitness activities.

Clients are guided through treatment at a pace that suits their needs, with families involved when appropriate to strengthen support systems. The team also acknowledges that medication responses can vary, requiring careful monitoring throughout recovery.

Why Early Intervention Matters

When ADHD goes unrecognized or untreated, impulsive or risk-taking behaviors may escalate, including substance experimentation. Early, integrated care appears to improve outcomes by addressing ADHD symptoms while reducing reliance on drugs or alcohol.

“Many clients tell us they didn’t realize how much ADHD was influencing their choices,” the spokesperson adds. “Once they start getting support for both conditions, they often find a sense of control and clarity they hadn’t experienced before.”

About Paramount Wellness Retreat

Paramount Wellness Retreat is a premier mental health and addiction center in Haddam, Connecticut. The facility specializes in dual diagnosis care, offering evidence-based therapies and holistic programs to help clients manage ADHD, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.