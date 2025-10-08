IKON Recovery Center in Saddle Brook, NJ Earns Joint Commission Accreditation, Raising the Bar for Addiction Care

IKON Recovery Center in Saddle Brook, NJ earns The Joint Commission Accreditation, affirming its commitment to quality, safety, and compassionate care.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKON Recovery Center, a leading drug and alcohol rehab center in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, proudly announces it has achieved The Joint Commission (JCAHO) Accreditation, the nation’s highest standard for quality and safety in healthcare.

This distinction marks a major milestone for IKON, reaffirming its position as one of the top-rated addiction treatment centers in New Jersey committed to clinical excellence, patient safety, and compassionate care. The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® symbolizes IKON’s dedication to providing evidence-based, ethical, and client-centered recovery programs that transform lives.

“Receiving Joint Commission Accreditation is more than an achievement, it’s validation of our mission to change lives every single day,” said James Mikhail, Founder and CEO. “At IKON Recovery Center, we built this program on compassion, integrity, and excellence, and this milestone reflects exactly that.”

Commitment to Quality and Compassion

The Joint Commission Accreditation process is a comprehensive, independent evaluation of a healthcare organization’s operations, treatment protocols, and safety standards. Earning this accreditation confirms IKON’s unwavering commitment to providing safe, effective, and high-quality care for individuals seeking recovery from substance use disorders.

As a Joint Commission–accredited rehab facility, IKON Recovery Center continues to lead with its mission to provide accessible and transformative addiction treatment programs in New Jersey, guided by clinical expertise, compassion, and integrity.

About IKON Recovery Center

Located in Saddle Brook, NJ, IKON Recovery Center offers a comprehensive continuum of care, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient Programs. With a team of experienced and licensed clinicians, IKON provides evidence-based addiction treatment that supports long-term recovery and whole-person wellness.

The center’s approach integrates proven clinical methods with compassionate, individualized care to help clients reclaim their lives, strengthen their families, and achieve lasting sobriety. IKON serves clients throughout Bergen County, northern New Jersey, and the surrounding region.

