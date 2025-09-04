Stork Exchange Teams Up with Zoe on Returns

Stork Exchange Logo

Certified Returns of the Popular Twin V2, Tour V2, and Traveler Strollers Now Available; Certified Accessories Allow Parents to Make It their Own

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stork Exchange , a modern marketplace for overstock and open-box baby gear, announced its ongoing partnership with Zoe, a beloved baby gear brand known for creating lightweight, easy-to-use strollers that deliver the best combination of function, quality and value. Today, that value becomes even greater with open-box Zoe strollers and accessories available at www.storkexchange.co 2025 Has Not Been “The Year of the Parent” - Until NowRaising a child has never been more expensive. With the average cost of baby gear adding up quickly, parents are actively seeking ways to stretch their dollars without compromising on safety or quality. Stork Exchange makes that possible by giving new life to returned, overstock, and open-box items that would otherwise sit unused in warehouses or end up in landfills.Every Certified Return stroller undergoes a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure safety, cleanliness, and full functionality, then is graded on cosmetic condition so parents know exactly what to expect. This process allows Stork Exchange to deliver trusted products at significant discounts—while reducing waste in the baby industry.“As a dad of two with another little one on the way, I know firsthand how quickly the costs of raising kids add up,” said Ben Norment, Founder and CEO of Stork Exchange. “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between safety, quality, and affordability. Partnering with Zoe allows us to bring families the strollers they want at prices that make a real difference—while helping us all be a little more sustainable.”Zoe x Stork Exchange Products-Stork Exchange will be offering Certified Returns across Zoe’s line of strollers and accessories, including:-Twin v2 Stroller (all colors)-Tour v2 Stroller (all colors)-Traveler Stroller (all colors)-All-terrain wheels-Car seat adapters-Snack trays-Parent organizers“At Zoe, our mission is to give parents the freedom and confidence to experience life to the fullest with their kids. Our products have always been designed to be functional and attainable, and partnering with Stork Exchange helps make our products even more accessible for more families. Additionally, Stork Exchange’s commitment to safety ensures that parents can feel confident about the quality of any certified item they purchase – all while reducing waste and keeping strollers out of landfills.” - Hannah Beasley - VP of Operations & Customer ExperienceFor more information or to shop Stork Exchange’s wide variety of open-box and overstock gear, visit www.storkexchange.co ###About Stork ExchangeStork Exchange is a modern marketplace for open-box and overstock baby gear, offering parents access to premium products at lower prices—without sacrificing quality, safety, or style. By giving new life to unused inventory, Stork Exchange helps reduce waste and make parenting more affordable. Stork Exchange works with premium brands, including Bugaboo, UPPAbaby, Ubbi, Zoe, Cybex, Frida, Tushbaby and more. For more information, visit www.storkexchange.co and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.Media ContactSamantha BreenOpportunity PR (for Stork Exchange)samantha@opportunitypr.com949.290.2834

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.