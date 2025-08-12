Stork Exchange Partners with Ubbi to Launch Exclusive Baby Gear Bundles

Stork Exchange Logo Stork Exchange x Ubbi Ultimate Bundle Stork Exchange x Ubbi Bath Bundle

Three Unique Bundles Allow Parents and Gift Givers to Choose their Favorite Items and Save up to 50 Percent off MSRP

CHARLOTTE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stork Exchange is excited to announce a new collaboration with Ubbi, offering exclusive, limited-time bundles of best-selling baby gear at unbeatable prices—only on storkexchange.co. Launching August 12, 2025, these curated bundles provide parents access to Ubbi’s award-winning designs at discounted prices, making premium baby products more affordable and accessible.A New Smart and Sustainable Way to SpendEach bundle includes a thoughtful mix of Ubbi’s most-loved products—like their steel diaper pail, bath accessories, and diapering must-haves—with major savings compared to traditional retail pricing. All items are new, coming from overstock or open-box inventory, and are rigorously quality-checked before shipping.-Ultimate Bundle – Diaper Pail, Decals, Diaper Caddy, Flushable Wipes Dispenser, Drain Cover, and Spout Guard-Total Price: $85.00 (MSRP $159.94)-Total Savings: $74.94 (47%)-Diapering Bundle – Diaper Pail, Decals, Diaper Caddy, and Wipes Dispenser-Total Price: $80.00 (MSRP $144.96).-Total Savings: $64.96 (45%)-Bath Bundle – Drain Stopper and Spout Guard-Total Price: $7.50 (MSRP$14.98)-Total Savings: $7.48 (50%)All bundles come with free shipping and are available in limited quantities.“We are thrilled to kick off the first phase of our partnership with Ubbi,” said Ben Norment, Founder and CEO, Stork Exchange. “Parents are looking for relief from higher prices now more than ever, and we are proud to support growing families by bringing them premium products at discounted prices that would otherwise end up in the landfill.”“At Ubbi, we’re committed to creating durable, design-forward products that grow with families,” said Nadine Girard, Brand VP, Ubbi. “Partnering with Stork Exchange aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce waste and extend the lifecycle of baby essentials. Together, we’re offering parents a smarter, more sustainable way to shop—without compromising on style or function.”For more information or to shop Stork Exchange’s wide variety of open-box and overstock gear, visit www.storkexchange.co ###About Stork ExchangeStork Exchange is a modern marketplace for open-box and overstock baby gear, offering parents access to premium products at lower prices—without sacrificing quality, safety, or style. By giving new life to unused inventory, Stork Exchange helps reduce waste and make parenting more affordable. Stork Exchange works with premium brands, including Bugaboo, UPPAbaby, Ubbi, Zoe, Cybex, Frida, Tushbaby and more. For more information, visit www.storkexchange.co and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.Media ContactSamantha BreenOpportunity PR (for Stork Exchange)samantha@opportunitypr.com949.290.2834

