Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,827 in the last 365 days.

Fw: Waterbury Stowe Rd - Accident

Subject: Traffic Alert - Waterbury Stowe Rd / Gregg Hill


State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin


News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification


Waterbury Stowe Rd is impassable in the area of Gregg Hill Rd due to a Crash


This incident is expected to last for at least one hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.




Christie Raymond

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fw: Waterbury Stowe Rd - Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more