Fw: Waterbury Stowe Rd - Accident

Subject: Traffic Alert - Waterbury Stowe Rd / Gregg Hill





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin





News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification





Waterbury Stowe Rd is impassable in the area of Gregg Hill Rd due to a Crash





This incident is expected to last for at least one hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.













