Kristiana Leaigh Recognized by Influential Women 2025

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women 2025 is proud to recognize Kristiana Leaigh in its annual feature, celebrating her as a dynamic journalist, writer, and media professional known for her fearless reporting and unwavering dedication to truth-telling. With a multifaceted career spanning journalism, modeling, commercial real estate, advertising, and content creation, Kristiana brings a distinctive perspective to every project she undertakes.At the helm of her independent platform, KLeaigh, Kristiana covers politics, theology, music, and global travel destinations, often traveling extensively to report firsthand. Her writing is marked by sharp insight, a strong moral compass, and a faith-based worldview that resonates deeply with her growing audience. Through her work, she amplifies voices often overlooked by mainstream media, blending storytelling with advocacy to illuminate meaningful issues.In addition to her journalistic endeavors, Kristiana is a passionate advocate for veterans, first responders, and empowered women in media and business. Leveraging her background in communication, negotiation, and visual branding, she integrates advocacy into every project, ensuring her work informs, inspires, and creates tangible impact.Kristiana’s academic and professional foundation further strengthens her versatility. A graduate of Columbia Business School, she also brings experience as a commercial appraisal trainee executive and marketing designer at AT&T Advertising. Her combination of creative insight and analytical expertise allows her to approach projects with both strategic precision and compelling storytelling. Her online presence and published work consistently reflect her unfiltered voice, Christian conservative values, and mission-driven focus.Faith is central to Kristiana’s life and career. She attributes her success first and foremost to her belief in Christ, describing Him as the foundation of everything she does. Raised in a Christ-centered environment and nurtured through the music ministry, her spiritual upbringing has profoundly shaped her personal and professional journey. She also honors the lasting influence of her late siblings, Teresa Rucker and Edward Moore, whose early passing instilled in her resilience and perspective.Guided by faith, Kristiana approaches her work with determination and purpose. She firmly believes that “you can do anything with Christ by your side,” a principle that has fueled her accomplishments and continues to guide her path. She encourages young women entering her field to pursue their true calling with unwavering commitment, emphasizing the importance of listening, observing, and continuous learning.While acknowledging the challenges of time and financial constraints in her field, Kristiana meets obstacles with strategic planning, perseverance, and focus. The core values she upholds—faith, resilience, and meaningful connection—drive her personal and professional life. She emphasizes the power of prayer, maintaining a positive mindset, and surrounding herself with trusted mentors and friends who provide emotional and spiritual support.Looking ahead, Kristiana Leaigh continues to lead with integrity, amplifying underrepresented voices, advocating for her communities, and inspiring others to approach their own journeys with faith, determination, and purpose.Learn More about Kristiana Leaigh:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/kristiana-leaigh Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

