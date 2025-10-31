Influential Women Recognize Anelle Panarisi for her Transformative Work in Learning & Development

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating a Visionary Leader Committed to Employee Growth and Organizational SuccessInfluential Women proudly announces Anelle Panarisi, CPTD, PMPas a featured leader in its prestigious 2025 series. Recognized as a seasoned Learning & Development strategist and Talent Development leader, Anelle has demonstrated an exceptional ability to transform organizations through performance-driven learning initiatives. With a robust foundation in adult learning theory and organizational development, she specializes in creating scalable training programs that align seamlessly with business goals. Her expertise spans various areas, including sales enablement and leadership development, all designed to enhance organizational culture, accelerate employee readiness, and elevate key performance metrics.Currently serving as the Learning & Development Manager at LendingOne, Anelle has successfully developed numerous high-impact initiatives from the ground up. Her contributions include a comprehensive Rotational Training Program, a dynamic Management Development curriculum, and effective onboarding systems that significantly reduce time-to-productivity for new hires. Anelle’s work is characterized by collaboration, strategic foresight, and a hands-on approach to instructional design, enabling her to tackle complex challenges with practical, human-centered solutions. Before joining LendingOne, she held critical roles across diverse industries, including SaaS, finance, real estate, and healthcare, where she partnered closely with both internal and client-facing teams.What sets Anelle apart in her field is her unwavering belief that learning must be integrated, intentional, and inspiring. She combines strategic vision with agile execution to build programs that not only develop essential skills but also drive lasting behavior change within organizations. Anelle holds credentials as a Certified Professional in Talent Development (CPTD) and Project Management Professional (PMP), reflecting her commitment to excellence in her field. She is also an active member of both the national and local chapters of the Association for Talent Development (ATD), further demonstrating her dedication to continuous professional growth.Anelle attributes her success to her proactive approach, emphasizing the importance of embedding herself directly into the business flow. This ensures that learning is timely, relevant, and actionable. By fostering productive relationships with the teams she supports, Anelle has focused on enhancing soft skills within her organization, leading to improved collaboration and overall performance.When reflecting on her career journey, Anelle shares valuable advice she received early on: “Two things: 1. Be on time! 2. You can’t wait until you have the solution identified when solving a problem. Just get in there and start on the solution, even if you are not yet sure of what direction you will go and what the solution will be.” She encourages young women entering the industry to resist being pigeonholed into “order taking” roles, stressing the importance of understanding the operational intricacies of the business to act as effective advisors. “This is how you will create content and programs that are effective and impactful,” she asserts.In her view, one of the most significant opportunities in the Learning & Development field today is the rise of performance support training. By providing learning resources at the point of need, organizations can support real-time performance and drive measurable outcomes. Anelle identifies a key challenge—and opportunity—in enhancing communication skills across teams, as strong collaboration is vital for operational success.Caring for others is a core value that guides Anelle’s professional and personal life. She is passionately committed to supporting employee growth and finds immense fulfillment in witnessing individuals thrive and gain confidence through the training programs she has developed. Anelle Panarisi’s dedication to transformative learning and talent development continues to inspire those around her, solidifying her reputation as a leader in the field.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/anelle-panarisi Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

