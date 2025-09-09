Kongsberg Geospatial Appoints Don Liberty as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Bringing experience from media and technology, Don Liberty joins Kongsberg Geospatial to blend fresh perspective with proven expertise and expand markets.

His appointment underscores our commitment to blending proven expertise with fresh thinking to accelerate growth and deliver new value to our customers” — Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial

KANATA, ON, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kongsberg Geospatial, an Ottawa-based leader in dual-use real-time geospatial visualization technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Liberty as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.Don joins Kongsberg Geospatial with an extensive background in the media and technology sector, where he successfully led large-scale growth initiatives at You.i TV and Warner Bros. Discovery. His track record includes building high-performing teams, scaling innovative products to global markets, and forging strategic partnerships with some of the world’s most recognized brands.Kongsberg Geospatial’s decision to bring in leadership from outside the defense and aerospace industry reflects a deliberate strategy to inject fresh perspective, innovative thinking, and new approaches to our markets, as the Canadian Government and the governments of our allies' work to accelerate defence procurement. By combining Don’s proven expertise in scaling technology platforms with Kongsberg Geospatial’s deep domain knowledge, the company is positioning itself to expand into new markets while strengthening its leadership in defense applications.“Don’s experience driving innovation and growth in adjacent industries brings a unique and valuable perspective to Kongsberg Geospatial,” said Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. “His appointment underscores our commitment to blending proven expertise with fresh thinking to accelerate growth and deliver new value to our customers.”In his new role, Don will be responsible for leading Kongsberg Geospatial’s global sales and marketing strategy, strengthening customer engagement, and identifying new opportunities for the company’s TerraLens geospatial SDK and IRIS Terminal situational awareness platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.