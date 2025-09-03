June Oh Recognized by Influential Women 2025

GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes June Oh in its 2025 feature for her outstanding contributions as a seasoned Food Safety and Quality Assurance (FSQA) professional. With more than 20 years of experience across the public and private sectors—including government, manufacturing, and retail food environments—June has established herself as a leader in advancing food safety standards and protecting public health. She currently serves as a Food Safety Consultant for Ready Safe Food in Suwanee, Georgia.Throughout her career, June has focused on strengthening regulatory compliance in alignment with FDA, USDA, and GFSI standards. She has held pivotal Director roles at major companies such as Rite Aid and RaceTrac, where she successfully built and refined quality systems, improved supplier performance, and ensured consumer safety. Her expertise in food safety audits and certifications reflects a deep and enduring commitment to safeguarding communities through excellence in food quality practices.June’s credentials underscore her expertise and dedication to the field. She holds a Master of Science in Food Safety from Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and earned additional credentials in environmental health from Rutgers University. She is a Certified Professional in Food Safety (CP-FS), a Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) for both human and animal food, and a ServSafe Instructor. Her career also includes work as a former health inspector and private consultant, roles that highlight her breadth of knowledge and passion for continuous improvement.Recognized by peers and employers alike, June has received contribution awards from Rite Aid and Whole Foods. She attributes her success to hard work, an unwavering commitment to excellence, and a relentless curiosity to learn, grow, and evolve. “The best advice I’ve ever received is to stay focused and always work hard—success follows consistency and effort,” she reflects.As a mentor and role model, June encourages young women entering the industry to stay positive, reminding them that mindset can often shape the path to success. She also acknowledges the unique challenge and rewarding opportunity of balancing professional achievement with motherhood, noting that her most important role is being a loving and present mom to her 3-year-old son.With her blend of scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge, and people-focused leadership, June Oh continues to make a profound impact on the future of food safety.Learn More about June Oh:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/june-oh Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

