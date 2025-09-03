Odor Sensor Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 19.4 billion by 2031, Report

The key players profiled in the report include Aeroqual, Alphasense, Aryballe Technologies, Electronic Sensor Technology, Figaro Engineering

The healthcare segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor market growth, with $382.0 million in 2021. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global odor sensor market generated $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16981 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global odor sensor market based on application areas, end use industry, sensor type, instrument type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.By application areas, the medical diagnosis segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global odor sensor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The air control and environmental monitoring segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.15% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include smell visualization and standardization, food quality control, and others.By end use industry, the healthcare segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global odor sensor market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The renewal energy generation and waste management segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 32.27% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in military and defense, agriculture, HoReCa, entertainment, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others.By sensor type, the chemical sensors segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global odor sensor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The biosensors segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 30.92% during the forecast period. The mass spectrometry sensors, differential optical absorption spectrometers, and others segments are also analyzed through the report.By instrument type, the multiodor sensors segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global odor sensor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The one element odor sensors segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global odor sensor market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.36% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 & 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16981 The key market players analyzed in the global odor sensor market report include The eNose Company, Drager, Aryballe Technologies, Odotech Inc. (Envirosuite Ltd), Figaro Engineering Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Alphasense, Panasonic Corporation, Comon Invent B.V., Membrapor, Electronic Sensor Technology, Aeroqual.These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the odor sensor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing odor sensor market opportunities.Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.An in-depth analysis of the odor sensor market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global odor sensor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1a38f3d8bbee66ce0f4875b42dad2647 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYThe chemical sensors segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor market trends.The multiodor sensors segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor industry, with $1,000.5 million in 2021.The medical diagnosis and air control and environmental monitoring segments collectively accounted for around 53.8% of the odor sensor market share in 2021.The healthcare segment was the highest revenue contributor to the odor sensor market growth, with $382.0 million in 2021.Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $676.8 million in 2021.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:MEMS Sensor Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microelectromechanical-system-sensor-market Level Sensor Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/level-sensor-market Window Sensors Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/window-sensors-market Ambient Light Sensor Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ambient-light-sensor-market-A09827 CO2 Gas Sensor Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/co2-gas-sensor-market-A31534

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.