Celebrate Iowa Local Food Day

The start of the fall season in a few weeks also brings the return of Iowa’s celebration of healthy local foods. The 2025 Iowa Local Food Day is set for Sept. 24, and Iowa K-12 schools, early childhood care and education sites, colleges and universities are invited to join in this year’s event.

Held every September, Iowa Local Food Day serves as the early kick-off to October’s National Farm to School Month. It spotlights the inclusion of healthy, locally sourced foods into menus and meal plans and encourages schools and other organizations to get involved and make a difference. Any school or organization participating in Iowa Local Food Day commits to serving at least two local food items at breakfast, lunch, snack time or taste testing activities. Additionally, many schools and organizations incorporate farm visits, garden activities or other fun events during their Iowa Local Food Day celebration.

“Iowa Local Food Day not only promotes the importance of healthy meals, it also supports local community farms and vendors,” said Meg Collins, Iowa Farm to School consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “It’s a fun and wonderful opportunity that helps students and young learners make connections between the food on their plates, Iowa’s agricultural leadership and their own hometowns and communities.”

Iowa Local Food Day was established in 2018 by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to celebrate Iowa-grown food and support schools, nutrition directors and farmers.

Registration is now open to participate in this year’s Iowa Local Food Day. Schools can register separately or together as a district.

Additional information, including local food recipes, can be found on the Iowa Farm to School and Early Care Network website. Questions on Iowa Local Food Day can be directed to Meg Collins at meg.collins@iowa.gov.

