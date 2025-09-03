Dr. Goodenowe Community Health & Autism Health Partner For Donor-Sponsored Plasmalogen Restoration To Autism Families

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, founder of Dr. Goodenowe Community Health and a leading voice in restorative health science, and Tracy Slepcevic, founder and president of Autism Health, Inc., today announced a program designed to make plasmalogen-based care accessible to families in need.

Through this partnership, donors will have the opportunity to sponsor access to Dr. Goodenowe’s proprietary omega-9 and omega-3 plasmalogen precursor dietary supplements, along with education and ongoing support for individuals with autism and their families.

Autism Health, Inc. will oversee the financial eligibility process to ensure assistance reaches those who need it most, while Dr. Goodenowe Community Health will provide fulfillment, education, and program delivery.

One parent, Ryan Moyst, shared his family’s experience:

“Plasmalogens have been a breakthrough for my daughter, and I believe families deserve access to this level of support. The impact on our quality of life has been truly transformative.”

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between today’s reality—where families often pay out of pocket for essential care—and the future we envision, where restorative health systems and plasmalogen-based care are the norm,” Dr. Goodenowe said. “Autism Health is the first of many valued partners we will work with across a wide range of conditions, from developmental disorders to neurodegenerative disease, so we can extend this model of donor-sponsored care to the communities most in need.”

To mark this partnership, Autism Health, Inc. will spotlight the initiative during the Autism Health Run Walk on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. The family-friendly event will raise awareness, bring the community together, and provide opportunities to learn about plasmalogens, restorative health, and donor-sponsored care options.

“Families in the autism community are constantly searching for solutions that truly make a difference,” said Slepcevic. “Through our partnership with Dr. Goodenowe Community Health, we can bring hope, science, and tangible support to more households—something worth celebrating at this year’s Run Walk.”

Event Details:

What: Autism Health Run Walk

When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Where: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Registration & Info: Autism Walk – Autism Health @https://givebutter.com/KFLuMx

Based on our commitment to families and individuals with autism, Dr. Goodenowe is hosting Autism & Brain Health: Exploring Pathways for Resilience, Repair, and Recovery—a live webinar with Q&A on September 17th at 5:00 PM PST.

Learn how autism affects brain health and disrupts neurodevelopment as well as the latest developments in restorative brain health research and how it applies to autism: mitochondrial stress, neuroinflammation, impaired myelination, and more.

Gain insight into emerging approaches currently being used to improve health and function in autism and all children at risk of autism.

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p9fRMdWOTnmLiW4b88wG6Q#/registration

About Dr. Goodenowe Community Health

Dr. Goodenowe Community Health is dedicated to making restorative health and plasmalogen-based care accessible to individuals and families who need it most, regardless of their ability to pay. The organization develops and operates donor-supported programs in partnership with nonprofits, community organizations, and healthcare advocates nationwide.

About Autism Health, Inc.

Autism Health, Inc. is a nonprofit committed to improving the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families through education, advocacy, and access to effective interventions. By serving as a fiscal sponsor for innovative health programs, Autism Health helps bring science-backed solutions to the families who need them most.

