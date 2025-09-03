Deputy Minister Narend Singh: 80th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Your Excellency, Ambassador Hoang Sy Cuong

Excellencies, Ambassadors and High Commissioners

Members of the Diplomatic Community

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

It is an honour for me to be able to represent the South African Government and its people at this commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

This celebration offers us the opportunity to reflect on the significant nature of the relationship between our two countries. It is a relationship that takes us back many years, to the Bandung Conference in 1955, where the seeds of solidarity and cooperation between the South African liberation movement and Vietnam were sown.

Vietnam and South Africa, though geographically distant, share a number of striking similarities. Both our nations have rich cultural heritages, shaped by complex histories and diverse traditions. As I alluded to earlier, we've both experienced the struggle for independence and self-determination, and both our countries have emerged as vibrant democracies with a strong sense of national identity as a result.

We also share economic similarities, with both countries undergoing significant transformation and development. Our economies have grown rapidly, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and a desire for the citizens of our two countries to benefit from our economic achievements.

These ambitions are clearly reflected in our respective national frameworks—Vietnam’s Vision 2045, which aims to transform the country into a high-income developed nation by its centenary, and South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP), which sets out a roadmap for eliminating poverty and reducing inequality by 2030. As we continue to build on this momentum, it is essential that we explore concrete ways to deepen our collaboration, whether through joint ventures, knowledge exchange, or policy alignment to ensure that our shared progress translates into tangible benefits for our people.

Esteemed Guests,

While facing global trade challenges, South Africa is proactively building a more resilient agricultural sector. We’ve made significant progress in opening up vast new markets and securing vital protocols for products like citrus and others. We are confidently expanding our reach and creating new opportunities for our agricultural producers.

Furthermore, South Africa is proactively and collaboratively diversifying our trade portfolio. Under the coordinated leadership of the Presidency, the South African Government is making significant inroads into new, high-growth markets across Asia and the Middle East. These efforts are not only opening doors to new opportunities but also reinforcing our commitment to retaining the vital markets we already have. While the current global economic environment present challenges, it also presents opportunities to build and accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and to develop new partnerships in markets that have remained untapped, including ASEAN.

It is the hope of my Government that we will continue to work to deepen our relationship and learn from each other's experiences, share knowledge, and explore new opportunities for cooperation. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and working together to promote peace, prosperity, and development in our countries but also in the regions we find ourselves in.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The international community today faces a complex array of challenges that threaten global stability and prosperity. These include geopolitical tensions, economic inequality and trade uncertainties, social unrest and human rights concerns. It was in Bandung that the seeds of solidarity and cooperation between the South African liberation movement and Vietnam were first sown, also in the multilateral arena. It is there for not surprising that two countries share the view that membership of various international platforms should be focused on addressing common challenges, foster South-South cooperation, and advocate for a more equitable and representative international order.

Esteemed Ambassador, this year has been an important year for both South Africa and Vietnam. In April, Vietnam successfully hosted the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 Summit (P4G), bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and businesses to drive sustainable development and green growth. Similarly, South Africa is currently preparing for the G20 Summit towards the end of November, with objectives that include a strong focus on, sustainable development, addressing climate change, and the just energy transition.

Building on the momentum of the P4G Summit in Hanoi, I wish to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to our strong partnership with Vietnam. During those discussions, we made significant strides in advancing our shared goals in forestry, fisheries, and environmental sustainability. A key outcome was our mutual commitment to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding, building on the foundation laid by the 2012 MOU and our bilateral talks. This MOU is pivotal to deepening cooperation, supporting innovative projects and aligning with our climate and economic objectives. We remain dedicated to concluding this MOU and look forward to Vietnam’s continued collaboration to bring this agreement to fruition, ensuring mutual benefits for our nations.

We are also looking forward to receiving Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in South Africa for the G20 Summit. As an important partner and member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) South Africa is honoured by Vietnam’s acceptance of the invitation to attend the G20 Summit.

South Africa also wishes to acknowledge Vietnam’s hosting of the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on Cybercrime, which marks a pivotal moment in the global effort to strengthen digital security and uphold international law in cyberspace. This milestone underscores the critical importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing not only cybercrime, but also other pressing forms of transnational crime, including human trafficking and the illicit trade in wildlife. By working together across borders, we can build a safer, more just, and more sustainable world for all.

Your Excellency, in closing, South Africa looks forward to further advance our bilateral cooperation with Vietnam and I wish to reiterate my country’s desire to work with the Vietnamese Government towards addressing the many international challenges facing the Global South.

Please allow me, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa to propose a toast to the good health of President Luong Cuong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on this august occasion of 80 years of independence as well as to the continuing excellent relations between our two countries.

Thank you.

