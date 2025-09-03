Submit Release
Sport, Arts and Culture on media accreditation for 2025 National Heritage Day celebration

As South Africa marks Heritage Month this September, the government through the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in collaboration with the Western Cape Provincial Government will host the 2025 Heritage Day celebration on Wednesday, 24 September at Bridgeton Sport Grounds, Oudtshoorn Local Municipality, in the Western Cape Province.

This year’s Heritage Month is celebrated under the theme: “Reimagine our heritage institutions for a new era.”

Members of the media wishing to cover this national celebration event are invited to apply for accreditation by completing the accreditation form in full and returning it via email to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za or takalanim@gcis.gov.za.

  • Deadline for submission: Wednesday, 10 September 2025 at 16:00
  • NB: Please note – PDF submissions will not be accepted

Enquiries:
Mr Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675
E-mail: madimetjam@dsac.gov.za

