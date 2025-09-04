Synchrocare and Isto Biologics Partner to Expand Access to Advanced Regenerative Technologies

We’re pleased to partner with Isto to expand access to their biologics and to support the clinicians providing advanced patient care.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that reflects continued growth in the biologics space, Synchrocare, LLC and Isto Biologics have announced a strategic distribution partnership aimed at enhancing nationwide access to regenerative solutions for musculoskeletal care.The partnership combines Isto Biologics’ innovative orthobiologic offerings—including cellular therapies and advanced bone grafting solutions —with Synchrocare’s expanding distribution network and established sales infrastructure. Together, the companies aim to address growing demand for biologic solutions that support improved healing, recovery, and surgical outcomes.For Synchrocare, the collaboration represents a strategic expansion into key segments of orthopedic and spine care. By incorporating Isto’s biologic offerings into its portfolio, the company continues to support surgical teams with a range of evidence-based technologies.“Regenerative medicine continues to be an important and fast-evolving area in patient care,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.The agreement includes support for co-branded educational initiatives, surgeon training, and targeted product rollouts designed to equip healthcare providers with the tools and knowledge to confidently use advanced biologics in both routine and complex cases.This partnership also aligns with broader industry trends, as providers increasingly seek biologic solutions that can reduce complication rates, support faster recovery, and offer alternatives to traditional hardware-based interventions.As both companies look to the future, their shared focus remains clear: elevate standards of care through access, innovation, and partnership.About Synchrocare, LLCFounded in 2005, Synchrocare is a leading distributor of orthopedic, spine, upper and lower extremity, and biologic technologies across the United States. Known for its integrity, service, and strategic market expansion, Synchrocare supports healthcare providers with advanced solutions that drive better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.synchrocare.com About Isto BiologicsIsto Biologics is a leading pure-play biologics company dedicated to advancing healing through innovative regenerative solutions. Focused exclusively on biologics, Isto offers a comprehensive portfolio of allograft, autologous, and proprietary biologic technologies designed to support bone healing, fusion, and tissue repair. With a commitment to patient outcomes, Isto Biologics partners with healthcare providers to deliver biologic solutions that drive clinical success across spine, orthopedics, and related specialties. For more information, visit www.istobiologics.com. Media Contactinfo@synchrocare.com

Partner with Synchrocare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.