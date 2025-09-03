1,269 students rewarded for academic excellence

A total of 1,269 students at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University have received academic scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year, as approved by XJTLU in August 2025.

The University offers two types of academic scholarships: Progression Scholarships and Continuing Academic Merit Scholarships (previously called Retention of Entry Scholarships) to students based on their academic performance in the previous academic year.

The Progression Scholarship is further divided into two categories:

University Academic Excellence Award: Students with an overall average mark of 65% or above in the 2024/25 academic year, and who are in the top 5% of their programme cohort, will receive a scholarship of 10,000 RMB.

University Academic Achievement Award: Students with an overall average mark of 65% or above in the 2024/25 academic year, and who are in the top 5.1% - 10% of their programme cohort, will receive a scholarship of 5,000 RMB.

In addition, Continuing Academic Merit Scholarships are awarded to those who received or renewed an Entry Scholarship in the 2024-2025 academic year, and who maintain an overall average mark of 60% or above and rank in the top 25% of their programme cohort.

XJTLU’s Registry Office is pleased to announce that this year, 474 students received the University Academic Excellence Award, 540 students the University Academic Achievement Award, and 255 students the Continuing Academic Merit Scholarship.

Click to view the list of recipients and threshold information for each programme.

If you have any queries, please contact the Registry Office.

Courtesy of the Registry Office