Iktos hires tech industry veteran Dr Ashiq H Khan as Chief Business Officer to drive Global Growth & Pharma Partnerships

PARIS, FRANCE, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iktos, a global leader in AI-driven drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ashiq H. Khan as Chief Business Officer (CBO) to spearhead the company’s global commercial expansion in AI-driven drug discovery platforms and pharma collaborations.

Dr. Khan brings more than 15 years of global experience in scaling computational and drug discovery platform businesses and forging strategic partnerships in the pharma industry, with a track record of closing over $6 billion in high-value deals and driving double- to triple-digit revenue growth.

He most recently held senior leadership roles at Proteros Biostructures and Schrödinger Inc., where he headed global alliances in drug discovery and platform commercialization. Earlier, as Vice President at Molecular Health, he led business development for technology platforms, including a clinical trial success prediction platform developed in collaboration with the FDA. Throughout his career, Dr. Khan has secured substantial investment from leading global funds, further driving innovation and business expansion.

"I am excited to join Iktos, a company uniquely positioned at the forefront of AI, robotics, and pharmaceutical innovation. Iktos' cutting-edge approach offers unparalleled opportunities for accelerating drug discovery in a cost-effective manner, making it an ideal partner for the Pharma industry. I look forward to building strategic drug discovery collaborations and scaling platforms to deliver faster and value-adding solutions for our pharmaceutical partners," said Dr. Ashiq H. Khan, Chief Business Officer, Iktos.

A recognized thought leader, Dr. Khan is an active member of the European Artificial Intelligence (AI) Alliance, contributing to the EU’s high-level expert dialogue on human-centric AI, and a contributor to Forbes Business Council and MIT Technology Review. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Neurobiology from the University of Cologne, with research experience at Harvard University and a postdoctoral research fellowship from Yale University. He completed his business strategy and finance studies at INSEAD.

“Ashiq’s commercial acumen and global network will be pivotal as we expand our SaaS offering and deepen strategic collaborations with pharma partners worldwide,” said Yann Gaston-Mathé, CEO, Iktos. “We are committed to advancing the discovery of transformative therapies, enabling our partners to bring new treatments to patients faster.”

About Iktos

Iktos is a global leader in artificial intelligence and robotics for drug discovery. Its generative AI technology designs molecules in silico, optimized to meet all key success criteria of a discovery project. Through software and strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, Iktos combines AI-driven molecular design with robotic synthesis and biological testing, to accelerate drug discovery. With over 60 successful projects to date, Iktos is also advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates in oncology, obesity and metabolism, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company completed a €15.5M Series A financing round in 2023, co-led by M Ventures and Debiopharm Innovation, with participation from Omnes Capital. In 2024, Iktos acquired Synsight, strengthening its platform with cutting-edge cellular imaging and high-content biological screening capabilities. In 2025, Iktos was awarded a €2.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator, with potential follow-on funding of €5M, to advance its integrated AI and robotics platform. For more information, visit Iktos.ai.



