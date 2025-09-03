AI CERTs® Launches Systems Architect Bundle—A 6-in-1 Certification Pathway to Mastering AI Systems Architecture
This offering is especially timely as AI systems become central to enterprise transformation and critical infrastructure worldwide. The role of the Systems Architect is increasingly pivotal, requiring a unique blend of skills that combine technical mastery with leadership vision, data literacy, cloud scalability, and ethical responsibility.
Delivered in a flexible self-paced format, the Systems Architect Bundle provides learners with high-quality video lectures, audiobooks, podcasts, e-books, module quizzes, and access to an AI Mentor, along with the convenience of mobile and tablet learning. Each program includes an online proctored exam with one free retake, ensuring accessibility and credibility for learners globally. Upon successful completion, participants will receive blockchain-secured, tamper-proof certificates, enabling them to showcase their expertise across professional platforms such as LinkedIn with complete authenticity.
About AI CERTs®:
AI CERTs® is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTs® programs follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTs® certifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.
Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs® bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.
For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai
Chintan Dave
AI CERTs
+1 646-429-0343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.