Too many zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, oh my! No worries, donate!

“Gardeners may find themselves overwhelmed when they have more produce than they can handle,” said Aubree Carlisle, a food waste specialist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “That’s where donating excess produce to your local food pantry, community kitchen, or other food access organization can help. Donating surplus produce from your home, school or community garden is a great way to reduce food waste and support your community with increased access to healthy, fresh, locally grown food.” Pictured: Container overflowing with cucumbers.

