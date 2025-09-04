Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for gypsum board suspended ceilings has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market, which was worth $7.34 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to $7.86 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include expanded urbanization in emerging economies, the increased use of eco-friendly construction materials, a heightened interest in lightweight building materials, increased demand for moisture-resistant ceilings, and heightened government investment in infrastructure.

In the upcoming years, a robust expansion is anticipated in the market for gypsum board suspended ceilings, with a projection to reach $10.18 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the surge in residential construction activities, bolstering commercial infrastructure development, increasing demand for noise-free interiors, rising renovation and retrofitting projects, and heightened consciousness regarding fire safety regulations. Some key trends during this period are likely to include technological advancements in the production of lightweight gypsum boards, acoustic technology integration, progress in fire-proof formulations, invention of moisture- and mold-proof gypsum boards, and precision cutting and shaping driven by technological innovation.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market?

The growth trajectory of the gypsum board suspended ceilings market is likely to be influenced by the escalating residential construction industry. Residential construction alludes to the process of creating or renovating habitations such as homes, condos, and apartments for human occupancy. The surging residential construction can be credited to swift urbanization which, in turn, triggers the requisition for new residential infrastructures. This ramp-up in residential construction benefits the gypsum board suspended ceilings market by accelerating ceiling installations, enhancing the overall aesthetics of the interior, and improving construction effectiveness. For instance, in May 2025, data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a governmental organization in the United States, showed privately owned housing completions had escalated to 1,526,000 from 1,514,000 in May 2024. Reflectively, accelerated residential construction is set to trigger the progression of the gypsum board suspended ceilings market. Intensifying infrastructural investments, a consequence of surging urbanization, and the ensuing demand for expansive construction endeavors are also catalyzing the growth of the gypsum board suspended ceilings market. Infrastructural investments involve the channelling of resources towards the development and advancement of various crucial physical infrastructures encompassing buildings, utilities, transport networks, and industrial facilities. Amplified infrastructural investments arise from urbanization, thereby escalating the need for industrial establishments, utilities, and transportation networks. These investments facilitate the growth of the gypsum board suspended ceilings market by accommodating large construction projects, accelerating installation, offering a contemporary finish to interiors, and enhancing the efficacy and design quality of buildings. For example, in July 2024, statistics from the Office for National Statistics, a government division in the UK, revealed total general government investment in infrastructure stood at $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, a 3.9% surge from 2022. This rise in infrastructural investments, thus, propels the proliferation of the gypsum board suspended ceilings market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market?

Major players in the Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Knauf Gips KG

• USG Corporation

• Boral Limited

• Armstrong World Industries Inc.

• Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd.

• Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

• Siniat SA

• Saint Gobain SA

• Gypsemna Co LLC

• American Gypsum Company LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Industry?

Leading firms in the gypsum board suspended ceilings market are turning their focus towards devising innovative solutions like the standard gypsum board. Such a board enhances the overall performance of ceilings in both residential and commercial settings by increasing installation efficiency, reducing weight, and offering a smoother surface ideal for finishing and painting. Standard gypsum board is essentially a basic gypsum panel that is designed specifically for interior wall and ceiling application in dry locations. For example, in February 2025, CGC Inc. — a manufacturing company based in Canada — launched the Sheetrock Brand UltraLight PRO Panel. This is a lightweight, durable, and standard gypsum panel intended for interior wall and ceiling installations. The panel offers up to 8.9% reduction in weight along with improved edge durability to withstand fastener blowouts, thus easing installation without compromising on enduring strength. In addition to this, it promotes speedier and eco-friendly construction by limiting material waste and diminishing greenhouse gas emissions, making it apt for industry requirements for efficiency and ecological responsibility.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market Growth

The gypsum board suspended ceilings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standard Gypsum Board, Moisture-Resistant Gypsum Board, Fire-Resistant Gypsum Board, Soundproof Gypsum Board, Impact-Resistant Gypsum Board

2) By Installation Type: Exposed Grid, Concealed Grid, Other Installation Types

3) By Thickness: Less than 12 mm, 12 to 15mm, 15 to 20 mm, Above 20 mm

4) By Regionally Available Standards: American Society For Testing And Materials(ASTM) Standards, International Organization For Standardization(ISO) Standards, Local Building Codes

5) By End-User Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Gypsum Board: Regular White Board, Recycled Paper Faced Board, Lightweight Standard Board

2) By Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board: Green Board, Fiberglass Faced Moisture Resistant Board, Mold and Mildew Resistant Board

3) By Fire Resistant Gypsum Board: Type X, Type C, Glass Fiber Reinforced Fire Board

4) By Soundproof Gypsum Board: Laminated Soundproof Board, Damped Composite Board, Double Layer Acoustic Board

5) By Impact Resistant Gypsum Board: High Density Core Board, Reinforced Fiber Board, Abuse Resistant Board

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market By 2025?

In 2024, the largest player in the global market for gypsum board suspended ceilings was Asia-Pacific. The market report anticipates growth in this region. Furthermore, the report includes every region globally, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

