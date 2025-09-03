Bandicam’s Latest Update Enhances User Experience with Selective Audio Recording from Specific Apps

Record audio from a specific program

New feature enables app-specific audio capture and introduces an auto-hiding main window for streamlined recording area selection.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam, the leading screen recording software for Windows, has rolled out a highly anticipated update that aims to enhance user control during recording sessions. This new version introduces an app-specific audio capture feature, a response to requests from users seeking a more focused and professional audio recording experience.

Previously, Bandicam recorded all system sounds during screen recording, which often resulted in unwanted interruptions. Notifications, chat messages, or background noises could interfere with recording sessions, whether users were capturing gameplay, lectures, or video content. With the latest update, however, Bandicam now offers a feature that allows users to capture audio exclusively from a specific application, such as a game, video player, or browser. This prevents recording noise from other apps, providing a cleaner and more professional audio track.

Additionally, the update includes an improvement for the area selection process. When users opt for the “Select a recording area” mode, Bandicam’s main window automatically hides from the screen to ensure that it does not obstruct the area being recorded. This update improves the precision and speed of selecting the recording area, allowing for a smoother and more accurate user experience.

“We designed this update with the goal of solving the small but significant inconveniences our users face during the recording process,” said Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam. “The new features are all about providing a more streamlined and professional experience. With the ability to capture specific audio and enhance the recording area selection process, we believe this will significantly improve the quality of content produced by our users.”

Bandicam has become a trusted tool for content creators, educators, gamers, and professionals alike. The company was founded with the mission to provide a lightweight and efficient screen recording solution for Windows users. Bandicam’s ability to capture high-quality videos with a high compression ratio has made it a preferred choice for those seeking performance without compromising video quality.

Looking ahead, Bandicam plans to continue developing features that cater to the evolving needs of its user base. The company is committed to helping users create high-quality content more efficiently, whether for educational tutorials, gaming streams, or business presentations. By offering advanced tools like real-time drawing, webcam overlay, and scheduled recording, Bandicam ensures that its users have all the resources they need to produce professional-level content.

Download the latest update at https://www.bandicam.com/free-screen-recorder/.

About Bandicam

Bandicam is a leading screen recording software for Windows that enables users to capture any area of their PC screen or record games using DirectX/OpenGL/Vulkan graphics technologies. Known for its high compression ratio, Bandicam preserves video quality while offering superior performance compared to other similar software. The software also provides a wide range of features, such as webcam overlays, scheduled recording, and the ability to record external devices. Bandicam continues to innovate with regular updates, ensuring that users have access to the latest and most efficient tools for their screen recording needs.

