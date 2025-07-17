Bandicam Announces Official Mac Version of Its Screen Recorder: Breaking New Ground

Bandicam Screen Recorder for macOS

The new release delivers a powerful, all-in-one solution for screen capture, audio mixing, and webcam overlays on Mac.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam Company is proud to announce the official launch of Bandicam Screen Recorder for macOS, a significant expansion of one of the world’s most popular screen recording tools. After years of dominating the Windows market with its reliable performance and user-friendly interface, Bandicam is now finally available to Apple users, an achievement that answers long-standing demand from the Mac community.

This new release empowers Mac users with a complete recording solution tailored to meet the needs of gamers, educators, YouTubers, software demonstrators, and professionals alike. From high-quality screen capture to seamless audio recording and webcam integration, Bandicam for Mac brings the same trusted capabilities that have made it a top-tier tool on Windows.

“For years, the number one request from our community has been to bring the power and simplicity of Bandicam to Mac,” said Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam Company. “Today, we are thrilled to deliver on that promise.”



Feature-Rich Recording Experience for macOS Users

Bandicam for Mac offers all the essential recording tools that users have come to expect—now optimized for macOS. It allows flexible screen capture, enabling users to record a specific region, a particular application window, or the entire screen. This versatility makes it a go-to solution for everything, from recording software tutorials and presentations to capturing gameplay and video calls.

One of the standout features of the macOS version is effortless audio capture. Unlike many other screen recorders that require complex workarounds or third-party drivers, Bandicam captures both system audio and microphone input simultaneously, without the need for any additional installations. This functionality saves users time and ensures crystal-clear audio for commentary, narration, or conversations.

To enhance viewer engagement, Bandicam also supports real-time webcam overlays, allowing users to add a live video feed of themselves to their screen recordings. Whether you’re producing an online course, hosting a reaction video, or delivering a remote lecture, this feature ensures a personal and professional touch.

Additionally, users can choose to record their mouse cursor, highlighting clicks and movements to make tutorials and walkthroughs more interactive and easy to follow. Once the recording is complete, Bandicam makes video editing simple with its built-in trimming tool, allowing users to easily cut unwanted sections without needing to export to external video editors.



A New Chapter for Bandicam

With this launch, Bandicam is ushering in a new chapter in its evolution. Already widely recognized and trusted by millions of Windows users, the company’s entry into the Mac ecosystem signifies a commitment to serving creators across various platforms.

“The launch of Bandicam for Mac is a major milestone for us, and we are excited to finally welcome Mac users into our global community of creators,” said Denny Oh.



System Requirements and Availability

Bandicam for macOS requires macOS 13.0 (Ventura) or later and is now available for download directly from the Mac App Store. Users can install and start recording immediately to enjoy all the advanced features without needing additional software or configurations.

For more information and to download the official Mac version of Bandicam, visit: https://www.bandicam.com/mac/.



About Bandicam Company

Bandicam is a global leader in screen recording software, known for its lightweight, high-performance tools tailored for video creators, educators, and professionals. With a strong reputation built on innovation and user satisfaction, Bandicam continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the digital content community.

